COVID-19 Pandemic

Sydney Hits Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

By VOA News
August 05, 2021 04:37 PM
This photo taken on August 4, 2021 shows health workers taking swab samples from residents at a Covid-19 drive-through testing…
FILE - Health workers take swab samples from residents at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site in western Sydney, Aug. 4, 2021.

Australia continued Thursday to struggle against the delta variant of the coronavirus, with its largest city, Sydney, reporting a record daily number of new cases and the state of Victoria announcing a one-week lockdown.

Sydney, which is near the seventh week of a nine-week lockdown, reported 262 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

So far, the country as a whole has seen relatively few cases and deaths, but vaccination rates are low, with only about 20% of people over 16 fully vaccinated.

Victoria’s lockdown was triggered by eight new cases.

"Nothing about this is optional. This is a lockdown. It will be enforced, for the best of reasons and the best purposes, to bring these case numbers down, under control so we can once again be open," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

All three of Australia’s biggest cities – Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – are currently locked down.

Some health officials told Reuters they expected more lockdowns until the country reached a higher vaccination rate.

Some feared the measures could force the country into its second recession in two years, because many are unable to work with so many businesses closed.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

FILE - People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Shipments to Africa Picking Up Amid Upsurge of COVID-19
There has been a 12-fold increase in vaccine deliveries in the last two weeks of July compared with the first half of the month, bringing the total number of doses shipped to Africa so far to 91 million
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 02:15 PM
A worker urges pedestrians to keep walking outside an Olympic flame as part of a COVID-19 precautions during the 2020 Summer…
Tokyo Olympics
As COVID Surges in Japan, Some See Indirect Olympics Link
Japan has set daily record high infections at least six times since the Games began
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 07:25 AM
People queue at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa’s Cape Town Copes With Tens of Thousands of Active COVID Cases
Area has become epicenter of pandemic in Africa’s worst-hit country
Vicky Stark
By Vicky Stark
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 10:01 PM
FILE - Tthe Microsoft Corp. logo appears outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington, July 3, 2014. In a lawsuit filed April 14, 2016, Microsoft is suing the US government over a federal law that lets authorities examine customers’ em
COVID-19 Pandemic
Microsoft Is Latest Large US Employer to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations
Company will require proof of vaccination to enter its buildings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 03:45 PM
People wear masks to prevent against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant…
COVID-19 Pandemic
CDC: Delta Variant Accounts for More than 93 Percent of all US COVID-19 Cases
Agency reports new cases rose by 64 percent in a week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 02:13 PM
