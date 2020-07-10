COVID-19 Pandemic

Syria's Idlib Records First Coronavirus Case

By VOA News
July 10, 2020 07:32 AM
FILE - A member of a non-governmental aid organization measures temperature as a preventive measure for coronavirus in Idlib, Syria.
FILE - A member of a non-governmental aid organization measures temperature as a preventive measure for coronavirus in the town of Kafr Takharim, Idlib province, Syria.

Coronavirus has been found for the first time in Syria’s northwestern, rebel-held territory that is home to overcrowded camps for displaced people.

The infected person is a doctor in Idlib who isolated himself as soon as he displayed symptoms.  Officials say anyone who came in contact with him will be tested.

The UOSSM (Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations) medical charity said in a statement the virus could "spread through refugee camps like wildfire.”   

Hong Kong closes schools

Elsewhere, all Hong Kong schools will be closed Monday, beginning the system’s summer vacation period a week sooner than planned. Schools had been closed earlier in the year because of the coronavirus outbreak, but were gradually reopened in May.   

The new closing follows a spike in new COVID-19 cases, 34 on Thursday and 38 on Friday.

Related Stories

Dr. Joseph Varon, top with JV on shield, leads a team as they tried without success to save the life of a patient
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Hospital ICUs Filling Up After Another Record-Breaking Day of COVID Infections
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, urges governors to delay re-opening plans in order to halt surges in virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 00:38
FILE - Georgian troops march during a sending off ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, Georgia.
COVID-19 Pandemic
28 Georgian Soldiers in Afghanistan Infected with Coronavirus
NATO's Resolute Support Afghan military mission tells VOA protection of its forces from all threats, including COVID-19, remains top priority
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 07:08
Iranian Kurdish members of the Qadiriyya sect of Sufi Islam gather at the Bashmakh border crossing between Iran and Iraq on July
Extremism Watch
Iranian Kurdish Sufis’ Dash into Iraq Exposes Coronavirus Border Control Deficiency
Video clips shared online showed hundreds of members of Muslim sect skirting health checks by running through border crossing from Iran to Iraqi Kurdish region on Thursday
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 04:35
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello leaves after a news conference in Caracas
COVID-19 Pandemic
Venezuela Socialist Party Leader Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Socialist Party leader self-quarantines
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 02:55
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Syria's Idlib Records First Coronavirus Case

FILE - A member of a non-governmental aid organization measures temperature as a preventive measure for coronavirus in Idlib, Syria.
COVID-19 Pandemic

28 Georgian Soldiers in Afghanistan Infected with Coronavirus

FILE - Georgian troops march during a sending off ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Extremism Watch

Iranian Kurdish Sufis’ Dash into Iraq Exposes Coronavirus Border Control Deficiency

Iranian Kurdish members of the Qadiriyya sect of Sufi Islam gather at the Bashmakh border crossing between Iran and Iraq on July
COVID-19 Pandemic

Venezuela Socialist Party Leader Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello leaves after a news conference in Caracas
COVID-19 Pandemic

Latin America, Caribbean ‘Hot Spot’ for Pandemic, UN Chief Says

A health worker checks the temperature to residents from surrounding communities heading to the weekly food market in Coata, 40…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power