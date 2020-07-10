Syria's Idlib Records First Coronavirus Case

Coronavirus has been found for the first time in Syria’s northwestern, rebel-held territory that is home to overcrowded camps for displaced people.

The infected person is a doctor in Idlib who isolated himself as soon as he displayed symptoms. Officials say anyone who came in contact with him will be tested.

The UOSSM (Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations) medical charity said in a statement the virus could "spread through refugee camps like wildfire.”

Hong Kong closes schools



Elsewhere, all Hong Kong schools will be closed Monday, beginning the system’s summer vacation period a week sooner than planned. Schools had been closed earlier in the year because of the coronavirus outbreak, but were gradually reopened in May.

The new closing follows a spike in new COVID-19 cases, 34 on Thursday and 38 on Friday.