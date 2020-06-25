COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanzania Opening Up Tourism Despite Pandemic

By Charles Kombe
June 25, 2020 03:58 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 36 MB
720p | 43 MB
Download Audio

MOROGORO, TANZANIA - Tanzania's move to reopen the country to tourism has been welcomed by many in the industry.  However, some tour operators worry that the government's lack of candor on the extent of COVID-19 infections will keep foreign tourists away.

International flights and parks were closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing foreign tourism to a halt.    

Tanzania's Mikumi National Park — which attracted around 50,000 tourists last year, about 40 percent of them foreigners — is seeing visitors slowly return after the government in May allowed flights and tourism to resume. Howver, most of those visitors are locals.  

"We come to Mikumi to ... refresh from the quarantine," said Yaasir El-Haaq, a Tanzanian tourist. "Just to have a bit of fresh air so we come here for a weekend."  

FILE - Tourists drive in safari vehicles to get a view of a female lion in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania, March 24, 2018.

President John Magufuli in May declared Tanzania had defeated the virus — a claim that health experts and the country's neighbors dismiss.     

Dozens of Tanzanian truckers have since tested positive for COVID-19 at Kenya's border, while Tanzania has refused to release coronavirus infection figures since April.    

Nonetheless, Tanzanian authorities say this is the right time to open up for tourists.    

Minister of Natural Resources & Tourism Hamis Kigwangalla says his ministry is observing all the preventive measures. 

In Tanzania, "the number of cases, hospitalization, and death has completely (been) going down over the past few weeks," he said. "And ... we have put in place all the necessary measures for prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 in the country."  

But not everyone in Tanzania's tourism industry is convinced. Some say the government's lack of honesty with coronavirus infection numbers could keep visitors away.   

Raymond Kisasembe, managing director of Patriot Tours & Safaris Ltd., worries because the tourism sector depends on customers from outside the country.

The tourism industry accounts for about 17 percent of the Tanzania's gross domestic product.    

While opening to tourists could bolster the economy, how Tanzania handles the pandemic could have a much longer-term effect.
 

Related Stories

Believers pray without taking social distancing during a Palm Sunday mass at the Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Church in Dar es…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tanzania Says Virus Defeated Through Prayer, but Fears Grow
The country's number of confirmed virus cases hasn't changed for three weeks, and the international community is openly worrying that Tanzania's government is hiding the true scale of the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:53
COVID-19 Pandemic
Herbal Cures for COVID-19 Spreading in Tanzania Despite No Evidence They Work
Despite endorsements by some public officials, medical experts warn that no treatments should be taken at face value until scientifically tested
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 07:02
Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya October 31, 2016…
COVID-19 Pandemic
President Queries Tanzania Coronavirus Kits After Goat Test
John Magufuli, whose government has already drawn criticism for being secretive about the coronavirus outbreak and has previously asked Tanzanians to pray the coronavirus away, said the kits had 'technical errors'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 16:12
Charles Kombe
By
Charles Kombe
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanzania Opening Up Tourism Despite Pandemic

USA

US Government Sent $1.4B in Coronavirus Cash to Deceased Taxpayers, Watchdog Finds

FILE - A stimulus check issued by the Internal Revenue Service to help combat the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic is seen in San Antonio, Texas, April 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, Europe, Japan Space Agencies Announce COVID-19 'Dashboard'

A screenshot of the COVID19 Earth Observation Dash Board, June 25, 2020. (Courtesy eodashboard.org)
COVID-19 Pandemic

On Hottest Day of Year, Thousands Cram Onto English Beaches

On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees at Heathrow, people relax in the sea and on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney Delays Southern California Theme Park Reopenings

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, March 18, 2020, one of the normally bustling entrances to the Disneyland resort is…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power