COVID-19 Pandemic

Telethon Raises $115M for New Yorkers Impacted by COVID-19

By Associated Press
May 13, 2020 10:29 AM
Tina Fey headshot, actress, graphic element on gray
The Emmy-winning actress Tina Fey along with other A-list celebrities from Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Strahan asked for donations to help relief and recovery efforts.

NEW YORK - Tina Fey shed tears after announcing that more than $115 million was raised toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 during a virtual telethon.  

"Thank you, thank you," said a tearful Fey, the host of the Rise Up New York! event Monday evening. The Emmy-winning actress along with other A-list celebrities from Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Strahan asked for donations to help relief and recovery efforts.

"Our city is under attack, but we've been here before," Robert De Niro said. "In the last 20 years, both 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. You can take your best shot but you cannot break our spirit."

The one-hour benefit was presented by the New York-based poverty fighting organization, Robin Hood, and iHeartMedia.  

Robin Hood said all the donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, mental health, legal services and education.  

"If you had breakfast today, you are better off than 2 million of your neighbors who woke up hungry," Fey said.

Mariah Carey performed her 1992 song "Make It Happen." She sang while her backup singers and pianist performed on separate screens to the upbeat tune.  

"We can make it through this together," Carey said.  

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt and others performed a rendition of Frank Sinatra's classic song "New York, New York." Lopez introduced PS22 Chorus, a collection of New York elementary school students who sang Andra Day's "Rise Up."

"New York, I know your strength," said Lopez, a New York native.

Spike Lee shared encouraging words that sports would return someday soon. Streisand and Audra McDonald showed the same optimism about New York City's Theater District coming back "stronger than ever" after being closed due to the pandemic lockdown.  

New York Giants greats including Strahan, Eli Manning, Phil Simms and Justin Tuck announced an opportunity through a sweepstakes for one fan to play a game of touch football with the players in their own backyard and get a Super Bowl ring. The winner of the sweepstakes and three friends will have a chance to play against the players.

Other musical performances included Sting's "Message in a Bottle" and Bon Jovi's "It's My Life."
Billy Joel closed out the benefit performing "Miami 2017" after being introduced by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The performance was simultaneously shown on 13 of Time Square's digital billboards. A choreographed lighting show debuted at the Empire State Building that will repeat at 9 p.m. EST throughout the week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Related Stories

Chris Porr and his wife making food deliveries in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York. (Photo by New York Cares)
Finding Hope
New York Man Gives Back After Recovering from COVID-19
Amid tragedy and chaos, each time New Yorkers have shown resilience and have stepped up to help their communities with countless acts of kindness, both big and small
Default Author Profile
By Julie Taboh
Sun, 05/10/2020 - 08:03
With Foot Traffic Gone, New York Street Vendors Struggle to Survive
00:02:17
USA
With Foot Traffic Gone, New York Street Vendors Struggle to Survive
During lockdown, business has dried up for this largely immigrant community
Tina Trinh
By Tina Trinh
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 06:47
Worried About Food Supply, New Yorkers Grow Gardens
00:03:24
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fearing Food Shortages, Some New Yorkers Grow Their Own Food
City residents worry they won’t be able to get certain food staples during pandemic
Default Author Profile
By Dmitrii Vershinin
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 06:16
Where New Yorkers Can Always Find a Free Meal Now
00:03:03
COVID-19 Pandemic
Where Struggling New Yorkers Can Always Find a Free Meal Now
Meal service originally meant for school children has expanded to include adults
Default Author Profile
By Evgeny Maslov
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 08:57
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Telethon Raises $115M for New Yorkers Impacted by COVID-19

Tina Fey headshot, actress, graphic element on gray
Europe

Germany Hopes to Open Borders by Mid-June

German police officers guard a closed bridge at the French-German border at the river Rhine in Kehl, Germany, March 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Unveils Its Plan to Save Summer Vacations

European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, left, and European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WFP Warns Pandemic Exacerbating Hunger in Mideast, North Africa

FILE- Displaced residents carry relief food as they wade through flood waters in Gumuruk, Boma state, in the Greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan, Nov. 1, 2019.
Africa

Cameroon’s Traditional Healers See Rush for Herbal Medicines to Treat COVID-19

A health worker wearing protective equipment, disinfects a member of medical staff amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.