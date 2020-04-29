COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Factory Makes COVID Masks for Hearing Impaired

By VOA News
April 29, 2020 12:00 PM
A fabric and plastic see-through mask for the hearing and speech impaired, manufactured at the "Fantasia Tessile" factory, is…
FILE - A fabric and plastic see-through mask for the hearing and speech impaired, manufactured in a factory in Italy, is pictured April 22, 2020. A factory in Thailand that employs people with disabilities has begun making similar masks.

A factory in Thailand that employs people with disabilities has designed and produced a special face mask for the hearing impaired to allow them to lip read while offering coronavirus protection.

The facility is run by Thailand's Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which provides job opportunities for people with various sorts of impairments.

The factory has been producing face masks since early last year and began branching out about two weeks ago into transparent masks and personal protective equipment suits.

The chief of education for the facility, Patcharin Silparasmee, tells the French news agency, AFP, that they developed the masks to help people with hearing loss and also sign language translators who had trouble communicating while wearing masks.

The design features a plastic "window" in the traditional mask that allow the wearer's mouth to be seen. Silparasmee said they had to adjust their original design because they found a person's breath often clouded the window, a problem they fixed by reducing the size of the plastic opening.

But since then, the response to the product has been positive. The Bangkok Post reports they are being marketed and sold primarily through a special Facebook page aimed at Thailand's 382,000 hearing impaired people. 
 

Related Stories

Gay couple Dawid Mycek and Jakub Kwiecinski pose with the rainbow-patterned face masks on a street in Gdansk, Poland, April 8, 2020.
Europe
Polish Couple Fights Prejudice and Virus with Rainbow Face Masks 
Couple gave out 300 rainbow face masks on the streets of the northern city of Gdansk this month to help people protect themselves from COVID 19 and raise awareness of the situation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the country
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:15
Supplies of face masks created by Chloe Chancelier's Facebook group.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In France and Elsewhere, Making Face Masks Becomes a Mission 
As countries and communities scramble for masks, local responses are growing
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 06:28
A pedestrian wears a face mask as he walks past a mural of a fish while strolling on the boardwalk at Coney Island, Thursday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
CDC Guidance on Face Masks Coming Within Days
President Trump is suggesting Americans might want to cover their faces with scarves rather than critically needed respirator masks which are in short supply 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 20:51
Employees of Global Mamas create samples of the face masks they hope will soon be used across the nation. (Photos Courtesy of Global Mamas)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Effort Under Way to Create African-Print Face Masks for Ghana
American Renae Adam and a growing international network are creating washable and reusable face masks, made from Ghana's colorful, printed cotton
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 18:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Factory Makes COVID Masks for Hearing Impaired

A fabric and plastic see-through mask for the hearing and speech impaired, manufactured at the "Fantasia Tessile" factory, is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Making Public Transport Safe Next Hurdle in Easing Lockdowns

Workers disinfect the gates as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 13, 2020…
Economy & Business

US Economy Plunged 4.8% in 1st Quarter

A message is posted on the front window of the Ranging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China to Convene Congress, Showing Confidence in Virus Fight

China's leaders raise their hands to show approval for a work report at the closing ceremony for the 18th Communist Party Congress, Beijing, November 14, 2012.
Immigration

Lawsuit: US Citizens with Immigrant Spouses Should Get Help

FILE - This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump's name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to…