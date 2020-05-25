COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Enters Global Race for Vaccine With Trials on Monkeys

By AFP
May 25, 2020 03:23 PM
A laboratory baby monkey is being examined by employees in the breeding center at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. Thai scientists have begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate on monkeys.
A laboratory baby monkey is being examined by employees in the breeding center at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. Thai scientists have begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate on monkeys.

SARABURI, THAILAND - Thailand is conducting tests on macaque monkeys as it races to produce a cheaper, alternative coronavirus vaccine it hopes will be ready by 2021, a top researcher said Monday.

More than 100 candidate vaccines are currently in various stages of development around the world, at least eight of which are in clinical trials with humans, according to the World Health Organization.

Oxford University researchers are considered the frontrunners in the race, having started clinical trials last month on a version based on a different virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

Dr. Suchinda Malaivitjitnond, director of the National Primate Research Center of Thailand who oversaw Saturday's vaccine injections to an initial group of 13 monkeys, said she hoped a "Made in Thailand" vaccine would be cheaper than a European or American drug.

The testing phase on the macaque monkeys came after trials on mice were successful, researchers said.

They are working in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania in the United States using a new technology based on mRNA, a type of genetic material never before used to make a vaccine.

The process entails injecting a short sequence of viral genetic material to trigger an immune response by producing proteins acting against the virus.

At least two other companies – pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and US-based Moderna – are developing vaccines using the same technology, with the latter reporting positive preliminary results last week from clinical trials.

Thailand was the first country outside of China to detect an infection in mid-January but has so far reported just over 3,000 cases and 57 deaths.

If the tests on the macaques go well, human trials should start in October, said Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham, chair of the Chula Vaccine Research Center at Chulalongkorn University.

"Our dream is that low- and middle-income countries should not stay a buyer for our whole lives."
 

Related Stories

A medical worker in protective suit conducts nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Early COVID-19 Vaccine Data Positive, But 'Unimpressive'
Tested vaccine triggers moderate immune response but has safety issues
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 18:32
A frozen sample of an RNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is displayed by Arcturus Therapeutics CEO Joe Payne at one of the company's laboratories in San Diego, California, March 17, 2020.
00:25:00
Archive
COVID-19 Vaccine Testing Shows Promise
A panel of prominent Washington journalists discuss the latest developments on the world's top stories. Join moderator Michael Williams, Washington Contributor to CBS Radio, panelists Nahal Toosi Foreign Affairs Correspondent for POLITICO and Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times as they analyze the continuing fight against COVID-19.
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Secures 300 Million Doses of Potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 
After President Donald Trump demanded a vaccine, the US Department of Health and Human Services agreed to provide up to $1.2 billion to accelerate British drugmaker AstraZeneca's vaccine development and secure 300 million doses for the United States
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 17:57
A frozen sample of an RNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is displayed by Arcturus Therapeutics CEO Joe Payne at one of the company's laboratories in San Diego, California, March 17, 2020.
USA
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: A Quarter of Americans Are Hesitant about Coronavirus Vaccine  
While health experts say a vaccine to prevent infection is needed to return life to normal, the survey points to a potential trust issue for the Trump administration already under fire for its often contradictory safety guidance during the pandemic
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 11:20
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Enters Global Race for Vaccine With Trials on Monkeys

A laboratory baby monkey is being examined by employees in the breeding center at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. Thai scientists have begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate on monkeys.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Botswana's COVID Border Checks Rile Truck Drivers  

trucks botswana border
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece, Spain Slowly Reopen Tourism Industries

A waitress wearing a protective facemask and plastic gloves serves coffee at a cafe in central Athens on May 25, 2020, as cafes…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Trial for Virus Therapies Pauses Testing on Trump's Drug

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus headshot, as WHO director-general, graphic element on gray
Europe

Top British Aide to PM Defends Coronavirus Personal Travel 

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, Monday May…