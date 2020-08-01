COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands March in Berlin Against Coronavirus Curbs

By Reuters
August 01, 2020 10:15 AM
Demonstration against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin
Demonstrators protest the government's restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Berlin, Aug. 1, 2020.

Thousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they violated people's rights and freedoms.

The gathering, estimated by police at 17,000, included libertarians, constitutional loyalists and anti-vaccination activists. There was also a small far-right presence with some marchers carrying Germany's black, white and red imperial flag.

Protesters danced and sang 'We are free people!' to the tune of rock band Queen's 'We Will Rock You'. Others marched with placards saying 'We are making a noise because you are stealing our freedom!' and 'Do think! Don't wear a mask!'.

"Our demand is to return to democracy," said one protester who declined to give his name. "The mask that enslaves us must go."

People - mostly without face masks - attend a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Aug. 1, 2020.

The protests followed a rallying call from Michael Ballweg, an entrepreneur and political outsider who has organized similar rallies in Stuttgart and is running to become mayor of the southwestern city.

Police filed a complaint against the organizer for failing to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance. Mainstream politicians criticized the protesters, with Social Democrat co-leader Saskia Esken calling them "covidiots".

"They not only endanger our health, they endanger our successes against the pandemic," tweeted Esken, whose party is Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner.

After Germany's initial success in curbing the pandemic, infections are rising again. More than 200,000 people have caught COVID-19 and nearly 1,000 have died from it.

Most people in Germany have respected measures that include wearing face masks in shops, while the government has just imposed mandatory tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk areas.

But a vocal minority is chafing against the restrictions.

"Only a few scientists around the world who follow the government's lead are heard," said protester Peter Konz. Those who hold different views "are silenced, censored or discredited as defenders of conspiracy theories".

Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands March in Berlin Against Coronavirus Curbs

Demonstration against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin
Africa

Tanzania Bans Kenya Airways as Coronavirus Spat Escalates

Passengers wearing a protective mask walk-in at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi, on August 1, 2020, as Kenya…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico Replaces UK As Country With 3rd Highest COVID Deaths

A mobile phone store employee wearing a mask and face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus tends to a client at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Early in Pandemic, Frantic Doctors Traded Tips Across Oceans

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, a doctor watches a coronavirus patient under treatment in the intensive care…
Student Union

Students Return to Campus Amid Virus Growth in Some States

College students with the assistance of family begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C.,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power