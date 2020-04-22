COVID-19 Pandemic

Timeline Reset: CDC Confirms Weeks-Earlier California Deaths

By Associated Press
April 22, 2020 10:27 AM
In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of…
Gov. Gavin Newsom said California plans to spend $1 billion to buy 500 million masks with the idea of distributing them throughout the western U.S.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.  

Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. Before this, the first U.S. death from the virus had been reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. The Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus, officials said.
 
The announcement came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised a "deep dive" update Wednesday of the state's ability to test for the coronavirus and to track and isolate people who have it, one of the six indicators he says is key to lifting a "stay-at-home" order that has slowed the spread of the disease while forcing millions of people to file for unemployment benefits.

"This will go to the obvious questions and queries that all of us are asking: When? ... When do you see a little bit of a release in the valve so that we can let out a little of this pressure," Newsom said Tuesday, teasing what he says will be the first of regular weekly updates on the state's progress toward reopening.

Newsom says the state is testing an average of 14,500 people per day, up from just 2,000 tests per day at the beginning of April. Still, in a state of nearly 40 million people, that's not enough for public health officials to know for sure the reach of the highly contagious virus that is still causing outbreaks across the state in nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Newsom said he wants the state to test at least 25,000 people per day by the end of April.
Over the weekend, the California Department of Public Health issued new testing guidance that, for the first time, recommends testing for people in high-risk settings even if they do not have symptoms. The new advice is aimed at hospitals, jails and homeless shelters — three places where physical distancing is difficult.

California has more than 35,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.  

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.  

California has been under a mandatory, statewide stay-at-home order for more than a month. Last week, Newsom said he won't consider loosening that order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, flatten and start to decline for at least two weeks. Tuesday, Newsom announced intensive care hospitalizations rose 3.8%.

Other indicators Newsom says he is monitoring include whether the state has adequate protective gear for health care workers, better treatment for the disease and expanded testing.

Some local governments are already loosening their stay-at-home orders. Officials in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, have allowed public and private golf courses to reopen while limiting play to foursomes, requiring physical distancing and face coverings and banning caddies, gatherings and dining in clubhouses.

At Van Buren Golf Center in Riverside, supervisor Angel Zabala said business was steady when the nine-hole course reopened Tuesday.  

"A lot of people are happy," Zabala said. "People have expressed relief as far as we're finally open."
Newsom said his administration is getting calls from local governments around the state with questions about how they might gradually loosen their stay-at-home orders.  

"Everybody has a different timeline. So that's the challenge," Newsom said.

Newsom's news conference, scheduled for noon Wednesday, will be watched closely by business groups who are clamoring to reopen so they can start paying their workers again.  
"We just hope (Wednesday) we might hear of some additional steps from the governor that small businesses will be able to take towards opening their doors and turning their lights on," said John Kabateck, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Restaurants were some of the first businesses ordered to close because of the virus outbreak, and they have suffered some of the heaviest job losses. A survey of restaurant operators conducted by the National Restaurant Association found more than 1 million workers had either lost their jobs or been furloughed since March — at least 70% of all restaurant employees that were working in February.

But like most industries, restaurant operators are torn between the desire to get back to work and not wanting to rush back too soon and risk setting off another deadly outbreak of the disease, said Jot Condie, CEO of the California Restaurant Association.
"We're hopeful that we get this right the first time," he said.

Related Stories

People keep their distance as they exercise outside of a closed La Jolla beach Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in San Diego. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic
'Dreary Summer' Expected in California as Virus Dims Plans
While it's uncertain when life as we knew it will return, it's clear this summer will be like no other
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 07:48
FILE - A patient is evacuated from a nursing home in Riverside, California, April 8, 2020. A similar facilty in Visalia, California, on Thursday reported 154 coronavirus virus cases and 8 deaths.
COVID-19 Pandemic
California Nursing Home Reports 154 Virus Cases, 8 Deaths
Of those infected, 106 are residents and 48 staff members; authorities prepare to evacuate residents if adequate staffing can't be maintained
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 15:58
In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
California to Give Cash Payments to Immigrants Hurt by Virus
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would spend $75 million of taxpayer money to create a Disaster Relief Fund for immigrants living in the country illegally
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 08:44
Firefighters Deliver Groceries to Elderly Amid Pandemic
Finding Hope
California Firefighters Deliver Groceries to Isolated Elderly
In these dangerous times as the coronavirus spreads, carrying out simple tasks like grocery shopping now qualify as risky
Default Author Profile
By Genia Dulot
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 11:24
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Timeline Reset: CDC Confirms Weeks-Earlier California Deaths

In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Dismisses Missouri Lawsuit as 'Absurd'

People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Urged to Free More Prisoners Over Virus Fears

FILE - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel arap Moi, at Nyayo Stadium in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Begins Manufacturing Low-Cost Ventilator

Cages of ventilators, part of a shipment of 400, arrived Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sufficient Testing, PPE, Hospital Capacity Needed Before Easing Lockdowns, Experts Say

Medical personnel from Montgomery County, Md., check patients arriving for a COVID-19 drive-in testing in Silver Spring.