COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Issues Warning for COVID Resurgence

By VOA News
June 02, 2020 05:12 PM
Visitors watch a dolphin show at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park, which was reopened on June 1 after about two months,…
Visitors watch a dolphin show at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park, which was reopened June 1 after about two months, in Yokohama on June 2, 2020, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has issued a warning in the city for a possible resurgence of the coronavirus.

Tuesday's notice comes after 34 new cases were reported, the highest total in a month, and coming just days after the city lifted its state of emergency.

Only a handful of new cases were reported at the end of May.

Koike said she is not ready to reimpose an official citywide alert but said if the number rises to at least 50 new cases a day, she will again order businesses to shut down.

The governor said she suspects the return of Japanese nightlife, such as karaoke bars, has brought on the new infections.

Health experts around the world have been warning of a spike in new cases if governments and businesses reopen too soon. 

South African officials say the number of cases there has doubled every two weeks and now stands at more than 35,000.

A pupil at the City Kidz Pre & Primary School in the Inner City district in Johannesburg has his temperature measured as he enters the school premises, in South Africa, June 1, 2020.

Some businesses in Bolivia, Mexico, and Venezuela started reopening this week even after the WHO declared Latin America and the Caribbean the world's coronavirus epicenter.

"Clearly the situation in many South American countries is far from stable. There is a rapid increase in cases and those systems are coming under increasing pressure," WHO emergencies director Dr. Mike Ryan said Tuesday.

The experts also warn of a possible resurgence in the United States, where thousands of people have been protesting in the streets against racial violence, ignoring the social distancing warnings and urgings to wear masks.

Report on minorities and COVID

A new British report Tuesday say minorities in England have died of COVID-19 at rates higher than whites.

The Public Health England report says ethnic Bangladeshis are at risk of death at a rate twice as high as white Britons. Britons of other Asian backgrounds, including Chinese, Indian, and Pakistani, and black Caribbean ethnicities have a 10% to 50% greater chance of dying from COVID-19.

The report did not give any recommendations on how to reduce those numbers.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it cannot be disputed that blacks and other minorities are at greater risk of death, but also expressed some dismay at the lack of guidance at this time.

"This is a particularly timely publication because right across the world people are angry about racial injustice. I totally understand the urgency, the importance and the sensitivity of getting this right," Hancock said, referring to the uproar over the death of George Floyd in the U.S.

"I get that. Black lives matter," he said. 
 

Related Stories

A woman and her child wear face masks as preventive measure against the COVID-19, in her shop inLilongwe City market in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 18, 2020.
Africa
Malawi COVID-19 Cases Rise as Citizens Return from South Africa
Health experts warn that ongoing political rallies, coupled with return of people from South Africa, puts Malawi at higher risk of more COVID-19 cases in near future
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 16:40
A screenshot showing the tracking application StopCovid is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken in Nantes, France, June 2, 2020.
Europe
France Releases Contact-Tracing StopCovid App
Government says the app does not utilize location tracking and deletes user data after 14 days, amount of time it takes virus to exhibit symptoms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 16:16
Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines cross themselves as they…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Declining in Western Europe, Still Rising in East
The World Health Organization calls the Americas the epicenter of the pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 15:50
Emergency workers carry on a hammock Jose Rocha, who was having difficulty breathing, to a field hospital treating suspected…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Declares Latin America the New COVID Epicenter
Agency reports 938,000 cases throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 23:52
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Issues Warning for COVID Resurgence

Visitors watch a dolphin show at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park, which was reopened on June 1 after about two months,…
Africa

Malawi COVID-19 Cases Rise as Citizens Return from South Africa

A woman and her child wear face masks as preventive measure against the COVID-19, in her shop inLilongwe City market in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 18, 2020.
Europe

France Releases Contact-Tracing StopCovid App

A screenshot showing the tracking application StopCovid is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken in Nantes, France, June 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Fabric Shows Promise as Virus Stopper

People wearing protective face masks wait at a public transport stop amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in central Kiev
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Declining in Western Europe, Still Rising in East

Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines cross themselves as they…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power