Tokyo Sees Record Number of Coronavirus Cases for 2nd Straight Day

Tokyo reported a record 243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second consecutive day Japan's capital has reported a record high in daily cases.

Friday's record tops Thursday's 224 cases and is the second straight day of more than 200 new cases in the city. At her regular briefing, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attributed the rise partly to increased coronavirus nucleic acid testing in the city, particularly close contacts of individuals who have tested positive.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike gestures as she attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2020.

She said nightlife establishments have been cooperative "in having their employees tested in groups where infections are found at their establishments."

Koike said increased testing is important to reveal those who have the virus but have no symptoms, so those people know they have it.

Experts in Tokyo's virus task force said the majority of recent cases were linked to night clubs but noted there also are rising numbers of infections from households, workplaces and parties, raising concerns that the virus is spreading in the wider community.

The governor urged anyone who is feeling ill to seek medical help.

When Tokyo broke the record Thursday, Koike announced additional subsidies to those nightlife businesses and other establishments that may have to close due to a surge in COVID-19 cases coming from those places. The move reflected an effort to target specific areas rather than once again shut down the entire city.

To date, Tokyo has seen more than 7,500 cases since the pandemic began.

