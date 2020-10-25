Top Aide to US Vice President Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A close aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the office said late Saturday.

“Today, Marc Short, chief of staff to the vice president, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” Devin O’Malley said, adding that Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative Saturday and were in good health.

Pence “will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," O’Malley said. On Sunday the vice president is to address a campaign rally in North Carolina.

Asked about Short when he returned to Washington Saturday evening, after rallies in three U.S. states, President Donald Trump said, “I did hear about it just now. I think he’s quarantining. I did hear about that. He’s going to be fine. But he’s quarantining.”