COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Associated Press
October 01, 2020 10:22 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks arrives with President Donald Trump at Reno…
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, photo, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks arrives with President Donald Trump at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev.

WASHINGTON - Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The White House did not immediately respond to multiple questions about the last time Trump was tested and whether he and other staffers who spent time with Hicks in recent days will be asked to quarantine.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said, "The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."

"White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling," Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election. Her positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary; national security adviser Robert O'Brien and one of the president's personal valets.

After earlier positive cases close to the president, the White House instituted a daily testing regimen for the president's senior aides. Others who will be in close proximity to the president and vice president, including reporters, are also tested every day.

