COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Associated Press
November 06, 2020 11:48 PM
In this Oct. 30, 2020, photoWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in…
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, photo, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been infected with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.
 

Related Stories

As the the national night time curfew goes into effect late Friday due to new coronavirus measures the shops and streets are…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France, Italy, Russia Hit Record-High Number of Coronavirus Cases
Infections also continue to surge in the United States  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:38 PM
An aerial view shows vehicles waiting at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in a parking lot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Hits New Daily High of Coronavirus Cases
Number in US reaches daily high of 121,888 cases as infections also continue to surge in Europe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 04:00 AM
FILE -In this file photo taken Sunday, March 15, 2020, Serbian Patriarch Irinej speaks during a statement with Serbian…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Leader of Serbian Orthodox Church Hospitalized With Coronavirus 
Church says Patriarch Irinej is in good health and under observation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 08:03 PM
FILE - AstraZeneca offices and its corporate logo are seen on a building in Cambridge, Britain, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
 Chile Will Host Third Set of Clinical Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine
AstraZeneca set to conduct clinical trials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 05:59 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Has 3 Straight Days of Over 100,000 New COVID Infections

Kids wearing facemasks attend baseball practice at Pan Pacific Park amid the coronavirus pandemic, November 6, 2020, in Los…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In this Oct. 30, 2020, photoWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France, Italy, Russia Hit Record-High Number of Coronavirus Cases

As the the national night time curfew goes into effect late Friday due to new coronavirus measures the shops and streets are…
COVID-19 Pandemic

16 Million Italians Begin Lockdown as Death Toll Hits Six-month High

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome
COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Starts Lockdown, Millions of Minks Culled Due to COVID Mutation

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks at a COVID-19 news conference, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power