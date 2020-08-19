COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: Closing Colleges Amid Outbreaks 'Could Cost Lives'

By Associated Press
August 19, 2020 11:00 PM
Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university…
Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted universities that have canceled in-person classes amid coronavirus outbreaks, saying the move could ultimately cost lives rather than saving them.

Raising the issue at a White House news briefing, Trump said the virus is akin to the seasonal flu for college students and that students pose a greater safety threat at home with older family members than on college campuses. He cited no evidence to support either contention, and the White House did not respond to a request for information on what Trump based his remarks.

Health experts have said the novel coronavirus appears to be deadlier than the seasonal flu — initial data suggest a far higher mortality — and it is more easily transmitted. Another major difference: There is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus while there is a vaccine for the seasonal flu.

"It's significantly safer for students to live with other young people than to go home and spread the virus to older Americans," Trump said.

Most college students are 18 and older and thus considered adults, who are more susceptible to coronavirus illnesses than children. While older adults face greater risks from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that otherwise healthy young adults can experience lingering symptoms, including cough, fatigue and body aches, for two to three weeks.

Campuses face unique challenges in keeping students safe and responding to outbreaks, including providing adequate facilities for placing infected or possibly infected students in quarantine. A paper posted recently on JAMA Network, a website of the American Medical Association, concluded that containing COVID-19 on a campus would require frequent testing of students, social distancing and other behavioral interventions, and other strategies.

Trump's comments follow recent suspensions of in-person instruction at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and at the University of Notre Dame. UNC announced Monday that, after a surge in cases during the first week of classes, all undergraduate courses would shift online. A day later, Notre Dame canceled campus classes for two weeks amid a sharp increase in cases.

Those schools' struggles have prompted some other colleges to backtrack on plans for campus classes. Michigan State University told students Tuesday to stay at home for the fall term, citing rising virus cases and the recent experiences of "other institutions."

Clusters of cases at UNC, Notre Dame and elsewhere have been tied to off-campus parties, in some cases at fraternity houses. In his comments Wednesday, Trump did not address health risks tied to students' off-campus behavior.

Trump has said for weeks that schools and colleges must reopen and that they can do so safely. He has threatened to cut funding to schools that don't reopen, and he threatened to revoke schools' and colleges' tax-exempt status. The White House says schools are key to the nation's economic recovery, and Trump has said students need to be in school and on campus to learn.

"There's nothing like campus. There's nothing like being with the teacher as opposed to being on a computer board," Trump said Wednesday.

He said there are simple measures universities can take to open safely. "Students who feel sick should not attend class and should limit social interaction, as they would for any other illness," he said. "Universities should implement measures to protect the high-risk students or professors."

Some colleges, however, say the risks of reopening are too great. In announcing plans to keep classes online this fall, Ithaca College's president on Tuesday said the crisis has "continued to evolve in unpredictable ways."

"It is easy to foresee the likelihood of a public health trajectory that would mandate the closure of the college due to circumstances beyond our control," President Shirley Collado said in a campus letter. "Bringing students here, only to send them back home, would cause unnecessary disruption in the continuity of their academic experience." 

 

Related Stories

‘Stop Partying’: Libyan Doctors Warn Public as Coronavirus Cases Surge
00:02:33
COVID-19 Pandemic
‘Stop Partying’: Libyan Doctors Warn Public as Coronavirus Cases Surge
Doctors in Libya are braced for a surge in serious coronavirus cases, as the infection rate has jumped in recent weeks. Latest figures suggest there are around 8,500 cases in the conflict-torn country, though the true figure is likely to be much higher. As Henry Ridgwell reports, authorities are urging people to adhere to social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. Camera:  Henry Ridgwell      Produced by: Rob Raffaele 
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 16:20
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.
The Infodemic: Coronavirus Only Lives Up to 9 Days on Objects
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 15:36
Workers carry the aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution in Pissila, Burkina Faso January 24, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Humanitarian Workers Worldwide Grapple With Effects of Coronavirus 
On World Humanitarian Day, workers mobilize to fight locust swarms in Somalia, feed schoolchildren in Nepal and coordinate aid in war-torn Yemen 
Leslie Bonilla
By Leslie Bonilla
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 06:36
FILE - A police officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
3 Vietnamese Suspects Arrested in Coronavirus-Related Fraud Targeting US Citizens
Trio bilked 7,000 Americans out of nearly $1 million in elaborate scheme involving fake hand sanitizers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 09:57
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: Closing Colleges Amid Outbreaks 'Could Cost Lives'

Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Red Cross: COVID-19 Patients, Medical Workers Facing More Violence

A youth wears a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic as he plays his violin during free music lessons from…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Announces Plan for Mass COVID Testing

FILE - A soldier wearing a protective face mask stands near a sign at the entrance of a testing centre , in Blackburn, Britain.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Deploys Troops to Border to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Medical staff prepare to take a COVID-19 tests at a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Aug. 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Reaches Deal to Secure Millions of Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine    

A general view of AstraZeneca's Sydney headquarters, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australians will be among…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power