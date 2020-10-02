Trump, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted early Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

In a statement White House physician Sean Conley says he expects the president to be able to carry out his duties without disruption.

The announcement came hours after reports surfaced that a White House aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the virus that has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the U.S.

Before announcing his own positive test result, Trump tweeted that he and the first lady were going to quarantine.

This story will be updated.