COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Says He, First Lady to Enter Quarantine after Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Reuters
October 01, 2020 11:41 PM
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland
US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he and first lady Melania would go into quarantine as they await test results after an aide had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19," Trump said on Twitter.

"Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks arrives with President Donald Trump at Reno…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus
She serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:22 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 05, 2019, a woman works at a distribution Amazon fulfillment center in Staten…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon: Nearly 20,000 of Our Workers Tested Positive for Coronavirus
The online retailer says its infection rate for the year is 1.4% of its workforce
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 09:57 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, makes a brief comment as he leaves the Capitol, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington…
US Politics
US Treasury Chief, Pelosi Make New Effort on Coronavirus Aid
Extent of the assistance remains a hurdle
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 06:01 PM
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer them to the mainland, at the port…
Europe
European Leaders Fear Economic Impact of Coronavirus Will Fuel Migration 
European officials are urging greater development aid but economists say foreign aid not a short-term panacea 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 09:40 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Says He, First Lady to Enter Quarantine after Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland
East Asia Pacific

Why Vietnam Is Asking Other Asian Countries to Help Squelch Fake News

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride mopeds in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks arrives with President Donald Trump at Reno…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 of Our Workers Tested Positive for Coronavirus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 05, 2019, a woman works at a distribution Amazon fulfillment center in Staten…
COVID-19 Pandemic

House Democrats Pass Partisan COVID Bill; Relief Talks Drag

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power