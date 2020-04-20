COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Says US Suspending Immigration Due to Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 11:53 PM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April…
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 16, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will temporarily halt immigration due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

In a late Monday tweet, Trump called the outbreak “the attack from the Invisible Enemy,” and he cited a “need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

He offered few details, saying only the move would come by way of executive order. 

The United States has by far the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. 

In March, the Trump administration closed the Mexican and Canadian borders to non-essential travel, and it also barred entry to any foreign nationals who in the past 14 days had been in China, Iran or the countries that make up Europe’s Schengen area. 

Written By
VOA News

