Trump Says US Treasury to Examine Schools' Tax Status, Funding

President Donald Trump on Friday said he had called on the U.S. Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status and funding for universities and school districts, following days of threats to cut federal education funding for schools that don't reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!" he tweeted.

