COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Tweets in Support of Protests Against Stay-at-Home Orders 

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 04:36 PM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in…
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 14, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent out messages Friday from his Twitter account apparently in support of protesters in three states seeking to defy measures designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 

In three successive tweets, the president wrote, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and, finally, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” The last tweet refers to gun control measures being proposed by Democratic lawmakers in the state. 

Protests were held in all three states this week demanding restrictions on businesses and other public activities be lifted, arguing they are killing the economy and violating personal rights. 

Trump’s tweets would seem to contradict guidelines for how states can begin to reopen, which he released at a White House briefing Thursday. Those guidelines call for a slow phase-out of safety measures whereas the protesters want them lifted immediately.  

The Washington Post notes all three states mentioned in Trump’s tweets have Democratic governors and are likely to be significant in the November presidential election. 

 

 

Related Stories

00:02:37
US Politics
AG Barr: Trump Tweets 'Make It Impossible To Do My Job'
Attorney general speaks to ABC News after his own Justice Department cut the recommended sentence for convicted Trump ally Roger Stone after Trump tweeted his outrage
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 19:20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on Iran's missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in the Grand Foyer at…
VOA News on Iran
Trump Tweets Support, in Farsi, to Iranian Protesters 
Iranians turn memorial honoring passengers of Ukrainian jetliner into protest against their government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 22:20
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign with writing reading in Swedish "School strike for the climate" as…
Europe
Greta Thunberg, German Railway Company in Tweetstorm
Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Germany's national railway company creat a tweetstorm after she posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a train surrounded by lots of bags
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 09:46
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Tweets in Support of Protests Against Stay-at-Home Orders 

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Sees Outpouring of Support From European Countries

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tribes Sue Over Distribution of Coronavirus Relief Funding

FILE PHOTO: A man walks away from the U.S Treasury Department in Washington.
Middle East

Coronavirus Is 'Break, Not Defeat', Iraqi Activists Say

Checkpoints stop drivers without explicit permission to be on the roads, in Erbil, Iraq, April 7, 2020. (Halan Akoiy/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Company: 4 Georgia Poultry Workers Dead From Coronavirus  

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's…