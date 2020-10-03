COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump's Diagnosis Shows US Vulnerability to Coronavirus

By Associated Press
October 03, 2020 04:54 PM
Teachers and staff protest outside Franklin D. Roosevelt High School as they call for more and better COVID-19 testing and precautions, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in New York. The nation's two largest school districts are rolling out ambitious and costly plans to test students and staff for the coronavirus.
Teachers and staff protest at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School as they call for more and better COVID-19 testing and precautions, Oct. 2, 2020, in New York. The New York and Los Angeles school districts are rolling out ambitious, costly testing plans.

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis serves as a reminder of the pervasive spread of the coronavirus and shows how tenuous of a grip the nation has on the crisis, health experts said.

With U.S. infections rising for several weeks, Trump was one of about 40,000 Americans who learned they had tested positive when he broke the news early Friday. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive, and both were described as having mild symptoms. The president went to a military hospital for what the White House said was a precautionary visit of "a few days." Some of his top advisers and allies also have tested positive recently.

"No one is entirely out of the virus' reach, even those supposedly inside a protective bubble," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Eight months after the virus reached the United States, worrying signals mounted of what's ahead this fall. The National Football League postponed a game because of a worsening outbreak among the Tennessee Titans. Some hospitals in Wisconsin have run low on space, and experts warned of a likely surge in infections during the colder months ahead. Some economists say it could take as long as late 2023 for the job market to fully recover.

Cousins Latasha Taylor, left, and Desmond Tolbert sit during an interview on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Dawson, Ga. Both have…
FILE - Cousins Latasha Taylor, left, and Desmond Tolbert sit during an interview on April 18, 2020 in Dawson, Ga. Both have been affected by the COVID-19 deaths of Tolbert's parents.

As of Saturday afternoon EDT, the U.S. led the world in numbers of confirmed infections, with more than 7.37 million, and deaths, with more than 209,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Only a handful of countries rank higher in COVID-19 deaths per capita.

'Mind-boggling' data

"The statistics are so mind-boggling, they make us numb to the reality of just how painful, unacceptable and absurd this is," said Dr. Reed Tuckson, board chairman of the nonpartisan Health Policy Alliance in Washington. "Every single American must double down on vigilance. If we don't, then we are being foolhardy and irresponsible."

The president's infection occurred as the nation has reached a crossroads in its response to the virus.

The U.S. is averaging 40,000 cases a day. The situation is improving in Sun Belt states that were hot spots in the summer — months after states reopened in May and gatherings during the Memorial Day and July Fourth holidays fueled a surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Many of those states took action this week to loosen restrictions. Mississippi's governor ended a mask requirement; South Carolina's governor said he would ease capacity restrictions on restaurants; and New Orleans bars were given the green light to sell carry-out drinks. Florida has moved ahead with an aggressive reopening that gives bars and restaurants latitude to allow as many customers as they choose.

People line up for a COVID-19 test in a parking lot Monday May 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. This was one of two sites in the city to open Monday and offer free testing. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
FILE - People line up for a COVID-19 test in a parking lot Monday May 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. This was one of two sites in the city to open Monday and offer free testing. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The outlook is gloomier in the Midwest.

Wisconsin reported a record daily death toll Wednesday, and hospitals in multiple cities said they were running out of space. A 530-bed field hospital that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built on the state fairgrounds in the city of West Allis in April could be put to use if the situation worsens.

Iowa reported more than 1,000 new cases for the third consecutive day Friday as the virus continued to aggressively spread in many regions of the state. South Dakota health officials reported record highs in deaths and cases Thursday.

'Crazy quilt of approaches'

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said Trump's diagnosis "reinforces the notion we need a national policy and we need everyone to participate in the basic preventions."

Instead, Schaffner said, the response "has been subcontracted to the governors, which has left us with a crazy quilt of approaches."

For months, Trump has downplayed the virus, rarely wearing a mask, holding large campaign rallies, and urging businesses and schools to reopen. Masks have not been mandatory for White House staff, despite evidence they help to stop the spread.

"Now, tragically, this experiment has shown, at the highest office of the country, it ain't working. It didn't work," Schaffner said.

Michaud said the nation is experiencing "a dangerous moment."

"We have lots of schools, universities, workplaces, and other businesses and institutions reopening. Colder weather is also on the way, which will likely increase the chances people will congregate together indoors," Michaud said.

If complacency sets in, infections will rise.

"We're still not doing sufficient testing and contact tracing across the country," Michaud said. "For all these reasons, we're likely to see more transmission in the U.S., not less, in the coming weeks and months."

Related Stories

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nobel Prizes and COVID-19: Slow, Basic Science May Pay Off
Piecemeal research aimed at understanding a problem before fixing it as it can take long to realize its implications
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/03/2020 - 08:46 AM
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Events Leave Trail of COVID-19 Infections
Some activities the president attended in the past week have likely been doronavirus superspreader events – in which one person infects a number of others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/03/2020 - 03:54 AM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from campaign travel to Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 1, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Upends Presidential Campaign
The president’s condition could rally public support for him, but it could also conflict with his campaign message that everything is getting back to normal
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Sat, 10/03/2020 - 01:25 AM
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus.
USA
Trump, Hospitalized for COVID-19, ‘Doing Very Well’
After experiencing ‘mild cough, some nasal congestion and fatigue,’ president is said to be improving while being treated for coronavirus infection at military hospital
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:20 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Gets Experimental Drug Aimed at Curbing Severe Illness

Medical technicians work at a drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump's Diagnosis Shows US Vulnerability to Coronavirus

Teachers and staff protest outside Franklin D. Roosevelt High School as they call for more and better COVID-19 testing and precautions, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in New York. The nation's two largest school districts are rolling out ambitious and costly plans to test students and staff for the coronavirus.
USA

Millions of Renters in US Face Eviction Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic

Nobel Prizes and COVID-19: Slow, Basic Science May Pay Off

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Events Leave Trail of COVID-19 Infections

President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power