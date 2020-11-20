COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump’s Eldest Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
November 20, 2020 10:09 PM
Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Aug. 24, 2020.
FILE - Donald Trump Jr. tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Aug. 24, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman said Friday.

The spokesman said Trump Jr. tested positive earlier this week and has been “completely asymptomatic.” He said Trump Jr. was “following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr., 42, is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus as cases surge across the country.

The president, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron contracted COVID-19 in October and have since recovered. Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

The United States has seen increases in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks, with numerous one-day records set and quickly broken. On Thursday, the U.S. registered another daily record, almost 188,000.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical…
FILE - Ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2020.

As of Friday evening EST, total coronavirus infections in the United States had passed 11.9 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University Resource Center. The U.S. has had more coronavirus cases than any other country. The U.S. also has the world’s largest COVID-19 death toll, with more than 254,000.

The country is now averaging more than 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day, according to The Associated Press — the highest level since the virus swept through New York City in the spring. Deaths from the virus in the United States reached about 2,200 a day in late April.

California curfew

Most residents in California will begin a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew Saturday to try to stop the spread of the virus. The curfew affects 41 of the state's 58 counties.

Earlier Friday, U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, said they had filed for emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use their COVID-19 vaccine, saying they were poised to begin distribution within hours of receiving authorization.

The application came after the companies said testing had shown the vaccine to have an effectiveness rate of 95%, with no serious safety concerns observed to date.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said Friday that the FDA could make a decision about emergency use of the vaccine candidate within weeks.

People wait in line at a United Airlines area in a terminal at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020…
People wait at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Nov. 20, 2020. With the coronavirus surging, top U.S. public health officials urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with those outside their households.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an alliance of three professional medical groups released separate statements urging Americans to stay home for next week’s Thanksgiving celebrations and to rethink their holiday observances.

The groups expressed concern that coronavirus cases and deaths could jump if Americans did not scale back their traditional Thanksgiving plans.

Spikes after holidays

“Positive cases spiked after Memorial Day, after the Fourth of July, after Labor Day and now – two weeks after Halloween,” the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association said in a joint open letter.

The statement from the CDC urged Americans not to travel to see their loved ones but instead to “celebrate at home with the people you live with.”

The CDC statement came just a week before Thanksgiving and after many Americans had made travel arrangements for the holiday.

Related Stories

President-elect Joe Biden, speaks during a meeting with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, Senate Minority Leader Chuck…
US Politics
'No More Room for Delay': Biden Wants Emergency COVID-19 Aid
Biden meets in person with House Speaker Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Schumer at his makeshift transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 06:29 PM
FILE - A medic at a regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the COVID-19 disease.
The Infodemic: Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Claim Doesn't Pass 'Smell Test,' Critics Say
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 04:00 PM
Doctors, nurses, and other volunteers set up a small treatment centre in the Shambat district of northern Khartoum on June 18,…
South Sudan in Focus
Sudan Considers Total Lockdown With More COVID Cases
Sudanese health authorities are considering a total lockdown after seeing the number of COVID-19 cases rise sharply over the past four weeks.
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 04:40 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing from Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Canada's Trudeau Urges Residents to Stay Home as COVID Cases Spike
Health officials warn nation could see 60,000 cases a day by year’s end
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 03:15 PM
A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Advises Against Use of Remdesivir on COVID Patients
Clinical trials show there currently is no evidence the antiviral drug improves survival of patients, no matter how severely ill they are
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 01:51 PM
FILE - The Pentagon in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Undersecretary of Defense Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Pandemic Continues to Surge
Pentagon says Anthony Tata tested positive after meeting with Lithuanian delegation, including Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis, who has tested positive for COVID
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 07:51 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
US Politics

'No More Room for Delay': Biden Wants Emergency COVID-19 Aid

President-elect Joe Biden, speaks during a meeting with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, Senate Minority Leader Chuck…
South Sudan in Focus

Sudan Considers Total Lockdown With More COVID Cases

Doctors, nurses, and other volunteers set up a small treatment centre in the Shambat district of northern Khartoum on June 18,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Australia Pizza Worker’s Lie Triggers Statewide Lockdown

Health workers test the South Australia public at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Adelaide
COVID-19 Pandemic

Canada's Trudeau Urges Residents to Stay Home as COVID Cases Spike

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing from Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2020.
Economy & Business

Mnuchin Denies Trying to Hinder Incoming Administration

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, during a hybrid…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power