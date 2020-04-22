COVID-19 Pandemic

Two New York Cats Become First Known US Pets to Contract Coronavirus

By Agence France-Presse
April 22, 2020 06:09 PM
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres, Belgium.
FILE - A cat is pictured at Les Petits Vieux, a home for dozens of elderly animals in Chievres, Belgium. U.S. officials say "there is no evidence" that pets play a role in spreading the coronavirus.

NEW YORK - Two cats in New York have become the first known pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The cats live in separate areas of New York state, America's COVID-19 epicenter, the Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.

"Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery," they said.

The owner of one of the cats had earlier tested positive for the virus before the person's pet started showing symptoms, according to the officials. The other cat lives in a household where no members were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19.

"The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home," said the statement.

Another cat in the same house has not shown signs of having the illness, the press release added.

The departments stressed that while public health officials are still studying COVID-19's impact on animals "there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States."

They should be isolated, too

Health officials recommend that cats and dogs socially isolate while they learn more about how the virus infects pets.

The CDC advises that cats be kept indoors when possible to avoid interaction with other animals or humans. It says dogs should be kept on a leash while outside and should avoid busy areas such as dog parks.

The CDC also advises people who might have COVID-19 to avoid physical contact with their pets.

Earlier this month, a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo was confirmed to have been infected by a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

In late March a pet cat was discovered infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium, following similar cases in Hong Kong where two dogs tested positive. They were believed to have contracted the virus from the people they lived with.

More than 15,000 people have been killed by COVID-19 in New York state.

