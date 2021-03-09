COVID-19 Pandemic

Uganda to Begin Nationwide COVID Vaccinations Wednesday

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 07:59 AM
Uganda's Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, center right, and other officials greet the country's first consignment of…
Uganda's Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, center right, and other officials greet the country's first consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India at the airport in Entebbe, Uganda March 5, 2021.

Uganda launches its national vaccination program on Wednesday, two days after receiving 100,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Indian government.
 
So far, Uganda has received 964,000 doses of the vaccine through donations.
 
Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said healthcare workers will be the first to get their shots followed by teachers and those in high risk groups, including the elderly.
 
The health ministry earlier said Ugandans seeking vaccinations must present a national identification card and non-citizens a passport.
 
Aceng also warned that vaccination does not mean the public should abandon Covid-19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.
 
Uganda has confirmed nearly 40,500 infections and 334 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center.

