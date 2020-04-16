COVID-19 Pandemic

Ugandan Speaker Claims New Spray Kills Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 03:06 AM
FILE - In this April 4, 2020, photo, a member of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) helps to distribute food to people affected by the lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus in Kampala, Uganda.

Ugandan Speaker Rebecca Kadaga unveiled a spray she claims kills the coronavirus  amid a storm of criticism over the mission of the product.

Kadaga repeated to NBS Television Wednesday that the product was introduced as a spray, not a vaccine.

Kadaga was accused of circumventing the works of the health ministry after announcing a month ago, the spray was being developed by a professor working on a coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

The Nile Post online news service said the spray "Conavil’ is being made in Uganda.

Meantime, the Ugandan Health Ministry announced Wednesday that 1,032 people tested negative for the coronavirus at the country's virus research institute. The group tested included hundreds of truck drivers at Uganda's border and 481 other people under quarantine.

So far, Uganda has confirmed 55 coronavirus cases and no deaths.

