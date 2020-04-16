Ugandan Speaker Claims New Spray Kills Coronavirus

Ugandan Speaker Rebecca Kadaga unveiled a spray she claims kills the coronavirus amid a storm of criticism over the mission of the product.

Kadaga repeated to NBS Television Wednesday that the product was introduced as a spray, not a vaccine.

Kadaga was accused of circumventing the works of the health ministry after announcing a month ago, the spray was being developed by a professor working on a coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

The Nile Post online news service said the spray "Conavil’ is being made in Uganda.

Meantime, the Ugandan Health Ministry announced Wednesday that 1,032 people tested negative for the coronavirus at the country's virus research institute. The group tested included hundreds of truck drivers at Uganda's border and 481 other people under quarantine.

So far, Uganda has confirmed 55 coronavirus cases and no deaths.