UK to Announce New 'One Meter Plus' Social Distancing Rule, Report Says

By Reuters
June 20, 2020 09:38 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson washes his hands in the playground during a visit to Bovingdon Primary School in Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, England, June 19, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.

The announcement, to be made on Tuesday, will apply to all venues including offices, schools and pubs, the paper reported, adding that it will take effect from July 4.

The move will allow people to remain a meter away from others if they take additional measures to protect themselves, such as wearing a mask, according to the report.

Earlier on Saturday, culture minister Oliver Dowden said that Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-meter social distancing rule for England.  

 

 

