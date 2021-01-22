COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Chief Scientist: Virus Variant May Be More Deadly, Vaccines Effective Against It

By Associated Press
January 22, 2021 03:54 PM
A man reads a newspaper as he waits to enter Lord's Cricket Ground to receive the coronavirus vaccine, amid the outbreak of the…
A man reads a newspaper as he waits to enter Lord's Cricket Ground to receive the coronavirus vaccine, in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2021.

LONDON - There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government's chief scientific adviser said Friday — though he stressed that the data is uncertain. 

Patrick Vallance told a news conference that "there is evidence that there is an increased risk for those who have the new variant."  

He said that for a man in his 60s with the original version of the virus, "the average risk is that for 1,000 people who got infected, roughly 10 would be expected to unfortunately die." 

"With the new variant, for 1,000 people infected, roughly 13 or 14 people might be expected to die," he said. 

A person receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain,…
A person receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at an NHS vaccination center in York, Britain, Jan. 22, 2021.

But Vallance stressed that "the evidence is not yet strong" and more research is needed. 

In contrast to that uncertainty, he said, there is growing confidence that the variant is more easily passed on than the original coronavirus strain. He said it appears to be between 30% and 70% more transmissible.  

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19, said studies were under way to look at the transmission and severity of new virus variants. 

She said so far "they haven't seen an increase in severity" but that more transmission could lead to "an overburdened health care system" and thus more deaths. 

The evidence for the new variant being more deadly is in a paper prepared by a group of scientists that advises the government on new respiratory viruses, based on several studies. 

Paul Hunter, professor in Medicine at the University of East Anglia, said "the conclusion about this probable increased lethality comes from analyses made by several different groups, though working with essentially the same data." 

"There is quite a bit of difference in the estimated increased risk of death between the different analyses, though most but not all show increased risk of death," he said. 

A man wearing a protective mask walks along a queue for vaccinations at Lord's Cricket Ground, amid the outbreak of the…
A man wearing a protective mask walks along a queue for vaccinations at Lord's Cricket Ground, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2021.

Ian Jones, professor of Virology at the University of Reading, said "the data is limited and the conclusions preliminary. However, an increased case fatality rate is certainly possible with a virus that has upped its game in transmission." 

British officials say they are confident that the vaccines that have been authorized for use against COVID-19 will be effective against the new strain identified in the country. 

But Vallance said scientists are concerned that variants identified in Brazil and South Africa could be more resistant to vaccines, adding that more research needs to be done. 

Travel restrictions

Concerns about newly identified variants have triggered a spate of new travel restrictions around the world. Many countries have closed their borders to travelers from Britain, and Great Britain has halted flights from Brazil and South Africa. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there could be further restrictions. 

"We may need to go further to protect our borders," he said. 

Britain has recorded over 96,000 deaths among people who tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest confirmed total in Europe. 

The country is currently in a lockdown in an attempt to slow the latest surge of the coronavirus outbreak. Pubs, restaurants, entertainment venues and many shops are closed, and people are required to stay largely at home. 

No end in sight

The number of new infections has begun to fall, but deaths remain high, averaging more than 1,000 a day, and the number of hospitalized patients is 80% higher than at the first peak of the pandemic in the spring. 

Johnson, who has often been accused of giving overly optimistic predictions about relaxing coronavirus restrictions, sounded gloomy. 

"We will have to live with coronavirus in one way or another for a long while to come," he said, adding that "it's an open question" when measures could be eased. 

"At this stage you've got to be very, very cautious indeed," he said. 

Vallance agreed. "I don't think this virus is going anywhere," he said. "It's going to be around, probably, forever." 
 

Related Stories

Residents of Bergschenhoek, Netherlands, take part in a mass test of all of the municipality's 62,000 residents starting…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Netherlands Begins Mass Testing to Isolate COVID-19 Variant
Testing center set up after new strain found in 30 schoolchildren
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 02:48 PM
FILE - A man and a woman wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait for a bus at a bus stop in central Moscow, Russia, Jan. 9, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
British, South African COVID Variants Spreading Around Globe
The British strain was found in France and Russia, while Ireland recorded a case of the South African version
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 08:54 PM
A medical staff is reflected in a mirror as she attends to a COVID-19 patient at a special ward at Arwyp Medical Centre, as South Africa is about the reach a milestone of 1 million infections, in Kempton Park, Dec. 25, 2020.
Africa
South African Virologist: Vaccines Can Be ‘Tweaked’ to Handle Coronavirus Variants
Professor Wolfgang Preiser acknowledges process might take months while virus continues to spread
Darren Taylor
By Darren Taylor
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 02:01 PM
A man cycles past a mural on the boarded up window of a closed pizza restaurant amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
New COVID-19 Lockdowns in Britain; New Variant Found in New York
The country is battling a surge of the virus as it begins vaccinating health care workers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 07:19 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Chief Scientist: Virus Variant May Be More Deadly, Vaccines Effective Against It

A man reads a newspaper as he waits to enter Lord's Cricket Ground to receive the coronavirus vaccine, amid the outbreak of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Welcomes US Back After Biden Moves to Retain Membership

FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) speaks at the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Officials Note Optimistic Signs Despite Climbing COVID-19 Death Toll

A medical assistant vaccinates a resident of a nursing home with an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Reports 850 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, and Director of the Institute for Virology at the Charite Christian Drosten leave after a news conference, amid the spread of COVID-19, in Berlin, Jan. 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccination Uncertainty in Japan Casts Doubt Over Olympics

Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power