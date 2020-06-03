COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Study Tests Form of Ibuprofen as Coronavirus Treatment

By VOA News
June 03, 2020 03:17 PM
FILE - Pills of ibuprofen are seen in New York, Nov. 2, 2017. A derivative of the common painkiller is being tested for treatment of coronavirus respiratory symptoms.
FILE - Pills of ibuprofen are seen in New York, Nov. 2, 2017. A derivative of the common painkiller is being tested for treatment of coronavirus respiratory symptoms.

A form of ibuprofen called flarin is being studied in Britain to see if it is effective for treating COVID-19 respiratory symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

Also called lipid ibuprofen, flarin has anti-inflammatory effects and is designed to shield the stomach from irritation when taken.

The study, LIBERATE Trial in COVID-19, aims to test flarin on 230 people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have acute respiratory failure. Only patients who are 18 or older are eligible.

COVID-19 patients who have shown hypersensitivity to other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) do not qualify for the study.

Ibuprofen received attention in March, when French Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted that NSAIDS, which include ibuprofen, could aggravate COVID-19 symptoms.

Since then, the World Health Organization, European Medicines Agency and other groups said there was not enough evidence to prove ibuprofen would worsen COVID-19 symptoms.  

The sponsor of the LIBERATE study is King’s College London, with the Guy’s and St. Thomas NHS Foundation Trust as the collaborator.

The estimated date for initial results is Sept. 25, 2020, and the final estimated study completion date is May 25, 2021.

 

