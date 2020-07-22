COVID-19 Pandemic

Ukraine Extends Lockdown Until August 31

By Reuters
July 22, 2020 12:18 PM
People wearing protective face masks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk out of a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 15, 2020.
People wearing protective face masks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk out of a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 15, 2020.

KYIV - Ukraine's government on Wednesday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic until Aug. 31, but it will allow separate regions to ease the regime if warranted. 

Ukraine imposed strict restrictions in March and partially eased them in May to help an economic recovery. The government extends the lockdown monthly, requiring people to wear masks and adhere to strict norms in restaurants and public places. 

But there have been worryingly high levels of new infections in recent weeks, which authorities attribute to a reluctance to wear masks and observe social distancing. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Ukrainians were fed up with the lockdown and the government should be cautious about extending it beyond August. 

Ukraine has recorded almost 61,000 coronavirus cases and 1,534 deaths. 

