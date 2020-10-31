COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Agency: Resilient Cities Are Key to COVID-19 Recovery

By Lisa Schlein
October 31, 2020 03:29 PM
FILE PHOTO: A woman passes empty tables before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus…
FILE - A woman passes empty tables before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 takes effect, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020.

GENEVA - The United Nations says cities will be critical to a global COVID-19 recovery. On Saturday, World Cities Day, U.N. agencies urged governments to make cities more resilient and better able to bounce back from the adverse impact of COVID-19-induced health, environmental and other disasters.

The number of global coronavirus infections at midday EDT Saturday was 45.8 million, with nearly 1.2 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Cities are at the epicenter of the pandemic. Urban areas, home to nearly 3 billion people, account for 95 percent of COVID-19 cases, according to the U.N. Human Settlements Program, or U.N.-Habitat.

Lockdown measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus have devastated the economies and once-vibrant cultural activities of urban areas. A U.N. Habitat report argues cities can rebound and flourish with appropriate policies.

Paola Deda, director of Forest, Land and Housing at the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe, said the U.N. document calls for building back better in all aspects of urban life.

'15-minute cities'

“The pandemic has shown very, very clearly the importance of properly planned public transport," Deda said. She stressed the value of having "15-minute cities — the need to have your services very near to you so that public transport does not need to be overcrowded and, in particular, also so that the private car is not the only means for moving in a city and to make the city more sustainable.”

Deda dismissed arguments that since urban sprawl has commercial and economic benefits, cities should be allowed to grow exponentially. She said compact cities are much better for the environment and for quality of life.

A "well-planned, compact city," she said, permits reduced use of transport and more efficient use of energy. It's "the shape of the city and its environmental value, how the green places are well-planned in the city, that would make a difference in terms of sustainability.”

Authors of the U.N.-Habitat report said urban areas can reduce social inequalities. That can be done by providing affordable housing for the poor and creating safe spaces for marginalized groups, such as migrants and LGBTQ individuals.

They urged national authorities to empower local governments to raise revenue to improve municipal services and public services, as well as to regulate land use and to set limits on urban sprawl. The aim, they said, is to create cities emerging from the pandemic that are healthier, more sustainable and more livable.

Related Stories

Bats from a cave fly over Wat Khao Cong Phran Temple in search of food during dusk in Ratchaburi province, 130 km (81 miles)…
COVID-19 Pandemic
How Bats and COVID Canceled Halloween
The bats, which carry lots of viruses, live exceptionally long -- and those two factors may be connected
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 01:30 AM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US College Campus Gets COVID-19 Warning from Wastewater
Hanging out in the sewers provides a cost-effective way to spot COVID outbreaks early
Default Author Profile
By Shelley Schlender
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:26 AM
Trucks drive along the main road from the port city of Mombasa in the outskirtd of Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 4, 2016…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Rapid COVID-19 Tests for Kenyan Truckers Revive African Economies
Tests are being given to thousands of truck drivers across Kenya as part of an effort to reinvigorate regional economies in eastern and central Africa 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 05:46 PM
Medical workers talk before taking care of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit (ICU).
COVID-19 Pandemic
Rising New Tide of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Force Leaders to Consider New Lockdowns
India confirmes 8 million total cases, second only to United States
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:16 AM
English language arts teacher Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
 White House Task Force Warns of ‘Unrelenting’ Spread of COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the US is ‘going in the wrong direction’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:42 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Agency: Resilient Cities Are Key to COVID-19 Recovery

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes empty tables before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Poised to Join France, Germany in Locking Down  

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near public health signs in London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Bats and COVID Canceled Halloween

Bats from a cave fly over Wat Khao Cong Phran Temple in search of food during dusk in Ratchaburi province, 130 km (81 miles)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US College Campus Gets COVID-19 Warning from Wastewater

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rapid COVID-19 Tests for Kenyan Truckers Revive African Economies

Trucks drive along the main road from the port city of Mombasa in the outskirtd of Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 4, 2016…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power