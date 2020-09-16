COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Out of Control’

By Margaret Besheer
September 16, 2020 03:24 PM
FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.
FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.

NEW YORK - The U.N. Secretary-General warned Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic is “out of control,” and he called for global solidarity in making a future vaccine affordable and available to all.

“The virus is theNo. 1global security threat in our world today,” Antonio Guterres told reporters.

There have been nearly 30 million confirmed cases worldwide of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 936,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks global data on the virus.

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus walk in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2020.

Guterres spoke ahead of Tuesday’s start of the U.N. General Assembly annual debate, which typically draws more than a hundred presidents, prime ministers and other senior officials to New York each year. But due to the pandemic, leaders will send pre-recorded video messages, and side meetings will be held virtually.

The U.N. chief said he will appeal next week for full implementation of his March 23 call for a global cease-fire by the end of this year so all attention could be focused on defeating the virus.

As scientists around the globe race to find an effective COVID-19 vaccine, Guterres cautioned that “there is no panacea” for the pandemic.

“A vaccine alone cannot solve this crisis, certainly not in the near term,” he said. “We need to massively expand new and existing tools that can respond to new cases and provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives, especially over the next 12 months.”

He emphasized that a vaccine must be affordable and available to all, saying it must be seen asa “global public good.” He expressed concern that conspiracy theories and misinformation are spreading about a future vaccine, which could deter vast numbers of people from being inoculated.

The U.N. chief has been a vocal advocate for climate action.He said the global economic recovery from COVID-19 should be aligned with mitigating climate change and achieving development goals.

“The world is burning,” Guterres said of the warming planet. “Recovery is our chance to get on track and tame the flames.”

The United Nations marks its 75th anniversary this year. It was created in 1945in the aftermath of World War II to prevent another global conflict.

“In this 75th anniversary year, we face our own 1945 moment,” Guterres reflected. “We must meet that moment.”

 

Related Stories

Military Police officers stand guard as supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales take part in a protest in La Paz,…
The Americas
UN's Guterres to Send Envoy to Bolivia to Find 'Peaceful Resolution'
The UN envoy to Bolivia, Jean Arnault, will need to communicate between deeply divided parties
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 07:25 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) delivers a speech at the opening day of the 40th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, Feb. 25, 2019 in Geneva.
Europe
Guterres: Hate Speech, Misinformation Are Global Threats
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns the erosion of human rights around the world is threatening peace and security and putting restraints on people’s right to development.  The secretary-general has opened the 40th regular session of the Human Rights Council. Guterres said the human rights agenda is losing ground in many parts of the world with negative consequences for social justice and people’s ability to improve their lives. Among…
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Mon, 02/25/2019 - 10:12 AM
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York
USA
Guterres Warns World Leaders They Are Losing Battle Against Climate Change
UN secretary-general delivers remarks at annual meeting of UN General Assembly
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 10:39 AM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lays Out Extensive Plans for Free Coronavirus Vaccinations

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill, Washington, Sept. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Out of Control’

FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.
USA

US Health Official to Take Leave of Absence After Accusing Government Scientists of 'Sedition'

FILE - Former Donald Trump campaign official, later a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, Michael Caputo, left, leaves after being interviewed by a Senate committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 1, 2018.
USA

Major US College Football Conference Will Attempt to Play in October

The Husker Hounds sports apparel store in Omaha, Neb., shows on television screens Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, a Big Ten virtual…
Europe

Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment

Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power