COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Issues Message of Hope, Healing for New Year

By Lisa Schlein
December 28, 2020 08:11 PM
Fireworks explode behind Sydney's Opera House during New Year's celebrations, Australia, Dec. 31, 2013.
FILE - Fireworks explode behind Sydney's Opera House during New Year's celebrations, Australia, Dec. 31, 2013.

GENEVA - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a message of hope and healing for the new year to the hundreds of millions of people worldwide whose lives have been shattered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

Guterres does not hide his sorrow at the difficulties engendered by this once-in-a-century pandemic. COVID-19, he says, has upended the lives of millions, plunging the world into suffering and grief. 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York, Nov. 20, 2020.
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York, Nov. 20, 2020.

He describes 2020 as a year of trials, tragedies and tears, a year that continues to create havoc and claim new victims as COVID-19 rages on. The pandemic, he says, has increased poverty, inequality and hunger to new heights.  
 
“But the new year lies ahead,” he says. “With it, we see rays of hope: People extending a helping hand to neighbors and strangers. Front-line workers giving their all. Scientists developing vaccines in record time. Countries making new commitments to prevent climate catastrophe.”   
 
Guterres says climate change and the pandemic are crises not easily overcome. He says it will take enormous work, commitment and above all a willingness of all people to work together for the same goal. 
 
“If we work together in unity and solidarity, these rays of hope can reach around the world. That is the lesson of this most difficult year. … Together, let us make peace among ourselves and with nature, tackle the climate crisis, stop the spread of COVID-19 and make 2021 a year of healing.”   
 
Guterres says 2021 can be a year of healing divisions that were made worse from the deadly infection and broken economies if people work together. He says the best New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to heal the planet. 

Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.
US Politics

House Passes Higher Pandemic Relief, Overrides Trump Defense Veto

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill, U.S.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Issues Message of Hope, Healing for New Year

Fireworks explode behind Sydney's Opera House during New Year's celebrations, Australia, Dec. 31, 2013.
COVID-19 Pandemic

More COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline as US Effort Ramps Up

A nurse prepares a syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to Belgium's Lucie Danjou, 101 years old, at the Notre Dame de…
USA

Wall Street Climbs to Record as Pandemic Aid, Federal Budget Bill Signed

November 27th 2020: Record high closings on Wall Street as the S&P 500 stock market index and the NASDAQ Composite index each…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Calls for Increases in Genomic Sequencing Following New Coronavirus Variants

Workers wearing protective gear disinfect an arrival gate as an electronic board shows arrivals' information amid the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power