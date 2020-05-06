COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Leader: 1B People with Disabilities Hard Hit by Virus 

By VOA News
May 06, 2020 06:48 AM
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria…
FILE - Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Feb. 28, 2020.

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N.’s leader said Wednesday the world’s 1 billion people living with disabilities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus and called for them to have equal access to prevention and treatment of COVID-19. 

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the pandemic is revealing the extent to which people are marginalized and is intensifying the inequalities that people with disabilities already face, such as poverty and higher rates of violence, neglect and abuse. 

His video message was released alongside a U.N. report that said people with disabilities are estimated to be 15% of the world’s population and 46% of the world’s people who are older than 60. 

He noted that COVID-19 is often more severe in people with existing health problems, increasing their likelihood of dying.  And the disabled and elderly who live in care homes and institutions are particularly vulnerable since they may face barriers to health care, good hygiene and social distancing. 

In some countries, Guterres said, decisions on rationing health care are based on discriminatory criteria “such as age or assumptions about quality or value of life, based on disability.” 

“We cannot let this continue,” he said. “We must guarantee the equal rights of people with disabilities to access health care and lifesaving procedures during the pandemic.” 

The report outlined actions to protect people with disabilities from contracting the virus and dealing with the impact of lockdowns, physical distancing and isolation. 

It called for greater support and political commitment to ensure that people with disabilities “have access to essential services, including to immediate health and social protection services, to tide over the crisis.” 

 

Related Stories

White House coronavirus task force members
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House to Wind Down Coronavirus Task Force
Trump confirms the taskforce will be terminated as the administration focuses on reopening the country
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 22:11
FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Whistleblower Says US Officials Ignored Coronavirus Drug, Equipment Warnings
Rick Bright plans to testify before congressional panel after saying he faced retaliation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 05:43
A truck leaves the Tyson Foods pork plant, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Perry, Iowa. Daily reports of giant meat processing…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nearly 1,400 Tyson Workers at 3 Iowa Plants Test Positive for Coronavirus
Iowa reported Tuesday that 19 more residents have died from the coronavirus, a one-day high, and that its confirmed cases now exceed 10,000
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 17:05
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Scientist Who Warned over Virus Quits for Lockdown Breach

Scientist advises UK gov't on coronavirus steps down after lockdown breach
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House to Shut Down COVID Task Force as Virus Spreads in US

White House coronavirus task force members
Press Freedom

Philippine TV Network Shutdown Amid Pandemic Sparks Uproar

An activist holds a slogan outside the headquarters of broadcast network ABS-CBN corp. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Quezon city,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Leader: 1B People with Disabilities Hard Hit by Virus 

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria…
Finding Hope

Boston Childen's Hospital Sends in the Clowns Via Zoom

Jay Stewart (third from left) with his Laughter League professional clown colleagues. (Photo courtesy Dr. George Taylor)