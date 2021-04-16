COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Warns COVID-19 is ‘Roaring Back' as Yemen Faces Famine

By Associated Press
April 16, 2021 12:35 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a malnourished girl, Rahmah Watheeq, receives treatment at a feeding center at Al…
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, photo, a malnourished girl receives treatment at a feeding center at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen.

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the world's largest humanitarian crisis in Yemen is getting even worse with the COVID-19 pandemic “roaring back” in recent weeks as the Arab world's poorest country faces a large-scale famine.

In a grim update to the U.N. Security Council, Mark Lowcock said tens of thousands of people already are starving to death, with another 5 million just a step behind.

Lowcock added that March was also the deadliest so far this year for civilians, with more than 200 killed or injured as a result of hostilities -- a quarter of the casualties in the oil-rich central province of Marib where Houthi rebel forces are pressing a military offensive. In March, nearly 350 private homes were also damaged or destroyed, he said.

To stop the “unfolding catastrophe,” Lowcock called for urgent action on protecting civilians, access for humanitarian aid, funding, support for Yemen's economic and progress toward peace.

Because of funding cuts, the U.N. is now able to help only 9 million people a month, down from nearly 14 million a year ago, he said. A pledging conference on March 1 got promises of $1.7 billion, less than half of what's needed, he said, and “more money for the U.N. response plan is the fastest, most efficient way to save millions of lives.”

In 2014, Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's north, driving the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi into exile. A U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year against the Houthis to try and restore Hadi's rule.

U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths called for a nationwide cease-fire and urged the warring parties to agree on a specific time to launch political talks aimed at ending the six-year conflict. He pointed to COVID-19 unleashing itself again on the Yemeni people, “the urgent humanitarian situation,” and continuing violence especially in the oil-rich central province of Marib.

The Houthis launched an offensive in Marib to try to take the ancient desert city, where about 1 million Yemenis have fled since 2015 to get away from fighting elsewhere. Griffiths said “fighting in the area is showing dangerous signs of escalating once again,” with displaced people “in the line of fire.”

The U.N. envoy said he is also “alarmed by reports of multiple drone and ballistic missile attacks” carried out by the Houthis against Saudi territory during the past week, including against civilian facilities.

Griffiths said fighting has also increased in Taiz, which like many areas of the country has been hit “by an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 cases.” Key roads in Taiz have been closed for several years, he said, “inflicting terrible social and economic consequences on the people.”

Lowcock, the humanitarian chief, warned that if the fighting continues in Marib, Taiz and Hodeida where the country's main port is located, “we expect tens of thousands -- at least -- more people will be forced to move, and that will be very dangerous as we see the latest COVID spike.”

On the political front, Griffiths said he has recently visited Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Berlin and “there is a convergence of diplomatic voices in favor of an end to the war and its successful political resolution.”

"There is reason for hope: the way to end the war is known, and its principal elements frequently discussed with the parties," he said. "All we need now ... is for the parties to agree to this deal," Griffiths said. "That's all." 

 

Related Stories

Map of Jizan Saudi Arabia
Middle East
Saudi University Catches Fire Near Yemen Border in Attack
No one was killed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 01:58 AM
Ethiopian migrants prepare to leave an IOM shelter before they were flown back to Ethiopia, in Aden, Yemen April 13, 2021…
Africa
160 Ethiopian Migrants Stranded in Yemen Repatriated
More than 32,000 migrants, most from Ethiopia, are trapped and living under dire conditions in Yemen
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 01:26 PM
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexico from the United States near Calexico,…
USA
Two Yemenis on Terror Watchlist Arrested Trying to Cross US-Mexico Border
The men, arrested in January and March near a port of entry in California, were on a US government watchlist for terrorism suspects and a no-fly list
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 06:27 PM
This Oct. 1, 2020, satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows the Iranian cargo ship MV Saviz in the Red Sea.
Middle East
Iran Ship Said to Be Red Sea Troop Base Off Yemen attacked
Iran's Foreign Ministry confirms attack on MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 12:06 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Warns COVID-19 is ‘Roaring Back' as Yemen Faces Famine

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a malnourished girl, Rahmah Watheeq, receives treatment at a feeding center at Al…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Over 30% of US Adults Fully Vaccinated, CDC Says

Nursing student Erika Lohr vaccinates a patient as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cambodia Launches Lockdown in Capital as COVID-19 Outbreak Spreads

Local police officers stand guard at a blocked street near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Deaths Among Oldest Europeans Reach Lowest Level Since Pandemic Began

FILE - A woman receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Decision on Fate of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Delayed by US Advisory Panel

FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power