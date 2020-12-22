COVID-19 Pandemic

UNHCR Seeks $455 Million to Keep Refugees, Displaced Safe From COVID-19

By Lisa Schlein
December 22, 2020 07:25 PM
Ethiopian refugees who fled the country's restive Tigray region queue to receive food aid at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.
FILE - Ethiopian refugees who fled the country's restive Tigray region queue to receive food aid at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency is appealing for $455 million to help protect millions of refugees and displaced people from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Monitoring carried out by the U.N. refugee agency in 13 countries since the onset of the pandemic found 74% of these vulnerable groups are able to meet less than half of their basic needs. This is a 21% increase over pre-pandemic days in 2019.  

In addition, the report noted that more than 80% of vulnerable people have turned to negative coping mechanisms to survive, including selling their belongings, becoming sex workers and resorting to child labor. 

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said urban refugees rely on a daily wage to pay for essentials, but jobs and livelihoods have been crushed by COVID-19 lockdowns. 

"In many locations, they have been just wiped out as markets close down, as the scope for daily work with restrictions closed down," Baloch said.

Baloch said refugees are unable to practice social distancing in overcrowded displacement camps, so more emphasis will be placed on providing water, soap and other essential tools to keep people safe. 

A Tigray girl sits atop a hill overlooking the Umm Rakouba refugee camp, hosting people who fled the conflict in the Tigray…
FILE - A Tigray girl sits atop a hill overlooking the Um Rakouba refugee camp, hosting people who fled the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Dec. 14, 2020.

"If you look at the picture in Sudan — Sudan is where refugees from Ethiopia are recently arriving — it is a big challenge," he said. "We have more than 51,000 refugees that have arrived in recent weeks [who] are scattered in the border areas. It also is a challenge and an effort to make sure that they are safe from the COVID pandemic, as well as their host communities."   

The U.N. refugee agency said funding can help provide for basic needs, as well as helping to prevent gender-based violence, to protect people from exploitation, and to provide mental health and psychological counseling.   

The agency is making education a priority by reopening safe schools where possible, or investing in online and offline distance education. 

 

Related Stories

Refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, Dec. 1, 2020.
Africa
UNHCR Issues Urgent Appeal for Ethiopian Refugees Fleeing Conflict in Tigray
$156 million needed to provide aid for up to 115,000 Ethiopian refugees and 22,000 people from host countries over the next six months
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:39 AM
COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Pandemic Hit Migrants Hard, IOM Chief Says
Antonio Vitorino says migrants stranded without jobs, health care
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 12:56 AM
Migrants from Morocco have their temperature checked because of the coronavirus, upon arrival at the coast of the Canary Island, Spain, after crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat, Oct.20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns
Migrants have become ill, lost jobs or been stranded in destination countries because of the coronavirus
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 12:35 AM
Relatives and friends of a mother and son mourn their deaths while attending his funeral at La Salina cemetery, Dec. 16, 2020 in Guira, Venezuela, after both drowned in a shipwreck.
The Americas
UN Calls for End to Deadly Sea Trafficking of Venezuelan Refugees, Migrants
Up to 25 refugees and migrants, among them four children whose boat had capsized off the Venezuelan shore, were found floating in the sea
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:35 AM
Ethiopian refugees stand in for supplies at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ethiopian Refugees Worry About COVID-19 Outbreak in Sudanese Camps
While there are no confirmed cases, concern is running high among refugees
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 03:38 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Addresses COVID-19 Bill, Holiday Pandemic Precautions

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Receives Moderna Vaccination

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of…
Africa

South Africa Sees New Virus Variant, But Stresses: Don’t Panic

A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital (R) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, South Africa, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo by LUCA SOLA / AFP)
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Official Suggests New Coronavirus Strain Already in the Country

Lothar Wieler (L), head of Germany's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI), stands during a news conference on the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Considers Requiring Travelers from Britain to Prove They Tested Negative for COVID-19

Travellers wearing face coverings walk with their luggage in the almost deserted departures hall at Terminal 5 of Heathrow…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power