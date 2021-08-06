COVID-19 Pandemic

United Airlines Latest US Company to Mandate Employee Vaccinations

By VOA News
August 06, 2021 12:32 PM
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop
United Airline joins a growing list of major employers that have implemented vaccine mandates.

United Airlines informed its U.S employees Friday they need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, becoming the first major airline to implement such a mandate.  

In a memo to employees, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said while they realize some workers may disagree with their decision, “the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

Employees who fail to do so will be fired. The company says it will allow for religious or medical exemptions but will require documentation to prove them.

United has about 67,000 employees in the United States. The airline says about 90 percent of its pilots and 80 percent of its flight attendants are already vaccinated.  

Tourists have their "green pass" checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The so-called…
Vatican Begins Requiring COVID-19 'Green Pass' for Visitors
Mobile app or printed forms of proof of vaccination needed to enter museums


The airline joins a growing list of major employers that have implemented vaccine mandates.  Earlier this week, Microsoft announced it was also requiring workers to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination before entering its U.S. offices.  

Tuesday, U.S.-based Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat-producing companies, said it is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated.

The federal government said in May it was legal for employers to require their workers to get vaccinated.

Related Stories

This July 2, 2021 photo shows a sign stating face coverings are required is displayed at O'Hare airport in Chicago. The nation…
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Weighs Proof of Vaccination for Foreign Visitors
The US still has no timetable for restarting international travel
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 04:15 PM
FILE - Tthe Microsoft Corp. logo appears outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington, July 3, 2014. In a lawsuit filed April 14, 2016, Microsoft is suing the US government over a federal law that lets authorities examine customers’ em
COVID-19 Pandemic
Microsoft Is Latest Large US Employer to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations
Company will require proof of vaccination to enter its buildings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 03:45 PM
FILE - A Tyson Foods team member receives a COVID-19 vaccine from health officials at the Joslin, Illinois facility, Feb. 19, 2021.
USA
Biggest US Food Company Mandates Coronavirus Vaccinations
Biggest US food company says it is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated, joining a growing list of employers who are making vaccination a condition of further employment
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 03:06 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York City Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Require Proof of Vaccination 
First major city in US to impose requirement 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 01:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vatican Begins Requiring COVID-19 'Green Pass' for Visitors

Tourists have their "green pass" checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The so-called…
Economy & Business

US Employers Add 943,000 Jobs in July, Beating Expectations

A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Successful in South Africa

FILE - A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Philippine Capital Back in Lockdown Over Delta Fears

Police officers inspect motorcycle riders at a checkpoint during a stricter lockdown as a precaution against the spread of the…
Economy & Business

As Asian Economies Stall, World Braces for Fallout

A laborer receives a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination program at a factory…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power