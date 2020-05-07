COVID-19 Pandemic

US Bars 66 Chinese Companies From Selling Medical Face Masks  

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 08:18 PM
Packages of KN95 protective face masks are show after being donated by Pro Insurance Consultants to Miami-Dade Transit…
FILE - Packages of protective face masks are shown after being donated to Miami-Dade Transit employees during a news conference, April 24, 2020, in Miami.

The Trump administration has barred 66 Chinese companies from selling medical face masks to the United States because of what experts say is poor quality. 

N95 masks are highly desired by doctors, nurses and hospitals because they are far more effective than the regular surgical masks or cloth ones. They must block out 95% of microns, including the coronavirus, in laboratory tests. 

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that the Chinese-manufactured masks called KN95 filtered out as little as 24% of the particles, with one shipment of masks blocking just 1%. 

The FDA said the ban slashes the number of Chinese companies authorized to provide masks to American medical workers from 80 to 14. 

U.S. regulators started buying N95 masks from China last month because of a shortage in the U.S. 

Warning letters sent

Also Thursday, the FDA said it had sent 42 warning letters to companies allegedly selling phony and even dangerous COVID-19 treatments.   The FDA said Operation Quack Hack had uncovered hundreds of fake coronavirus drugs, testing kits and protection equipment.  

It said a federal court stepped in to stop one seller who ignored FDA warnings against selling a product called Miracle Mineral Solution, which the FDA said was nothing more than a solution similar to industrial-strength bleach.  

“Americans can rest assured that we’re leveraging our experience investigating, examining and reviewing medical products, both at the border and within domestic commerce,” FDA Associate Commissioner Judy McMeekin said. “We take seriously our responsibility to determine whether the medical products coming into our country are fraudulent, counterfeit or illegitimate, and take action as needed.” 

Related Stories

Iranian men worship without face masks at a reopened mosque in Roudbar, Kerman province in this screen grab from a May 5, 2020 report on Iranian state TV.
VOA News on Iran
Iran TV Shows Worshippers in Reopened Mosques Without Required Masks
In Tuesday report, Iranian state TV affiliate in Kerman province showed people praying in newly reopened mosques without face masks required by government health rules  
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 03:15
Locals have their bottles filled with a herbal extract believed to protect from COVID-19, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, April 23, 2020, as school re-opened after being closed for a month due the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Madagascar Citizens Found Not Wearing Masks Forced to Clean Streets
President Andry Rajoelina has made it compulsory to wear face coverings outdoors in the capital and other major cities as a condition for the gradual lifting of lockdown measures in those areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 14:48
In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, medical staff receive training on how to put on and remove PPE, personal protective…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Reportedly Sent Millions in Masks, PPE To China
Account says U.S. encouraged American companies to send masks, personal protection equipment to China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 02:53
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Bars 66 Chinese Companies From Selling Medical Face Masks  

Packages of KN95 protective face masks are show after being donated by Pro Insurance Consultants to Miami-Dade Transit…
USA

America's Business of Prisons Thrives Even Amid Pandemic

Nurses and community faith leaders participate in a protest outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malaria Drug Shows No Benefit in Another Coronavirus Study

FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump’s Military Valet Ill with Coronavirus     

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amnesty: Zimbabwe Playing Politics With Food Aid Distribution

FILE - People line up for a food handout amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chitungwizaon, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2020.