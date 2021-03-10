US to Buy 100 Million Added Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses

The U.S. government reportedly has plans to order an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.



President Joe Biden was expected to make the announcement later Wednesday during a meeting with Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co. executives.



American pharmaceutical company Merck is partnering with U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson to produce the vaccine. The U.S. already has ordered 100 million doses from Johnson and Johnson.



Johnson & Johnson will not be able to deliver any vaccine this week, Reuters reported, adding that shipments could resume later this month.



NBC News reports the U.S. has already entered into deals with vaccine manufacturers that would provide enough doses for every American adult, but the Johnson & Johnson deal will be an insurance policy should vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna run into production problems.