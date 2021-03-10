COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Buy 100 Million Added Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses

By VOA News
March 10, 2021 10:57 AM
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.

The U.S. government reportedly has plans to order an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
 
President Joe Biden was expected to make the announcement later Wednesday during a meeting with Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co. executives.   
 

CDC Latest to Endorse Johnson & Johnson Vaccine for Use in US
One-dose shot will be available for inoculations as early as Tuesday morning

American pharmaceutical company Merck is partnering with U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson to produce the vaccine.  The U.S. already has ordered 100 million doses from Johnson and Johnson.
 
Johnson & Johnson will not be able to deliver any vaccine this week, Reuters reported, adding that shipments could resume later this month.
 
NBC News reports the U.S. has already entered into deals with vaccine manufacturers that would provide enough doses for every American adult, but the Johnson & Johnson deal will be an insurance policy should vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna run into production problems.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

