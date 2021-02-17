COVID-19 Pandemic

US, China Compete Over Vaccine, Post-pandemic Recovery in Europe

By Nike Ching
February 17, 2021 09:46 PM
Empty vials of China's Sinopharm vaccine sit in a cup during a priority COVID-19 vaccination campaign of health workers at a…
FILE - Empty vials of China's Sinopharm vaccine sit in a cup, Feb. 10, 2021.

STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States plans to "repair" and "revitalize" cooperation with its European allies as Washington and Beijing are seen as competing for influence in supporting vaccine distribution and post-pandemic recovery in Europe.  

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to speak virtually at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. 

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will engage virtually with his counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom — the so-called E3 — to discuss what State Department spokesperson Ned Price called "shared global challenges." 

Blinken will also participate in the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council on February 22 at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell. 

Biden's speech would come after Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge to boost imports from Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries into the Chinese market in coming years. 

A video of China's President Xi Jinping plays at an exhibition about China’s fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a…
FILE - A video of China's President Xi Jinping plays at an exhibition about China’s fight against COVID-19 at a convention center that was previously a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Jan. 15, 2021.

Last week, Xi chaired a long-delayed virtual summit with leaders and senior officials from the so-called "17+1" bloc, eyeing access to the European COVID-19 vaccines market while reasserting China's influence in the region. 

The 17+1 bloc was launched in 2012 as China sought cooperation with CEE nations. Twelve of those are European Union members. 

"China is willing to actively consider the vaccine cooperation needs of CEE countries," Xi said, citing Serbia and Hungary as two countries that have already begun to roll out nationwide vaccination programs with Chinese vaccines. 

A man holds China's flag next to Serbia's flag as a plane transporting one million doses of Sinopharm's China National Biotec…
FILE - A man holds China's flag next to Serbia's flag as a plane transporting one million doses of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group vaccines for the coronavirus arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 16, 2021.

"China intends to import, in the coming five years, more than 170 billion U.S. dollars of goods from CEE countries," Xi said, proposing to set up a farm produce wholesale market in the CEE region, in a bid to double CEE countries' agricultural exports to China and raise two-way agricultural trade by 50% over the next five years. 

Beijing's appeal to European countries came as Washington is shoring up efforts to, as officials described it, "revitalize core alliances" and return to multilateralism. 

"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to deepening dialogue and cooperation with our allies and partners on China, starting with Europe," a State Department spokesperson told VOA. 

"We recognize our European partners have their own interests and relationships, and we are not forcing them to choose between China and the United States. However, we remain concerned that China has frequently used multilateral organizations as a tool to advance the PRC's economic, national security and foreign policy interests at the expense of other countries' peace and prosperity, respect for human rights and the rules-based international order," said the spokesperson. 

Regional observers said Xi was greeted with a cold reception, with six nations choosing to send ministers instead of heads of state to the virtual summit, the lowest level of representation in nine years. 

The six nations are Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia.   

"Based on [the] collective work of @chinaobseervers, the preliminary list of participation from CEE countries at the 17+1 [is expected to be] the lowest level [of] representation in the history of the summit," tweeted China Observers in Central and Eastern Europe, a group of experts that provide informed analysis on the rising influence of China in the region.

Other observers said Beijing's biggest success at the virtual summit was proving that the 17+1 bloc is "not dead," while noting that Xi failed to attract all CEE heads of state to attend despite personal invitations and "desperate actions" of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

"No tangible additional influence gained in the EU by Beijing," tweeted Jakub Jakóbowski, senior fellow at the Centre for Eastern Studies, a Warsaw-based think tank. 

"Little chance for this summit to stop the deterioration of relations with CEE (econ. co-op stalled, wolf warrior conflicts, US pressure)," Jakóbowski added. "Certainly won't derail CEE-US regional co-op."

In January, Serbia received a million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first European country to use Chinese vaccines for its mass rollout. 

Serbia and China have maintained close ties as Chinese companies invest billions of euros in Serbia's infrastructure and energy projects.

A medical worker poses with a vial of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Serbia is the…
Serbia Becomes First European Country to Use Chinese COVID Vaccine for Mass Rollout
Belgrade maintains close ties with Beijing and Chinese companies have invested billions of Euros in Serbia, mainly in infrastructure and energy projects

Also in January, Hungary became the first European Union country to approve China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. Many EU countries rely on vaccines provided by American companies Pfizer and Moderna. 

Related Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the political situation in Myanmar at the White House.
USA
Biden to Discuss Pandemic, Economy and China at Virtual G7 Meeting
Biden has sought to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's 'America First' mantra
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 06:46 PM
Thea Fischer of the World Health Organization team speaks to journalists outside after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Feb. 9, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Team Member: China Has Not Handed Over Vital Info on COVID-19 Outbreak
300 children to test COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 07:27 AM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel,…
VOA News on China
 China Investment Deal Seen as Test of EU Cohesion
Analysts say Beijing has shrewdly worked to manipulate tensions within bloc
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 08:56 PM
A man walks past an advertisement promoting China's renminbi (RMB) or yuan, U.S. dollar and Euro exchange services at foreign…
VOA News on China
China and SWIFT Partner to Take Digital Currency Global
China’s ambitions for a global yuan revealed in joint venture with Europe-based entity
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 03:37 PM
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent
COVID-19 Pandemic

Gaza Receives First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccines

Medics open a box of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines inside a truck at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, in Rafah,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, China Compete Over Vaccine, Post-pandemic Recovery in Europe

Empty vials of China's Sinopharm vaccine sit in a cup during a priority COVID-19 vaccination campaign of health workers at a…
Africa

Coronavirus Variant Could Overwhelm Hospitals, Zimbabwe Authorities Warn 

Health official loads 200000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses into a government truck at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare (February 15, 2021) which were donated to Zimbabwe by Chinese government ((Columbus Mavhunga/VOA))
Africa

South Africa Holds International Art Festival Despite COVID Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Calls on Rich Nations to Implement Global Vaccine Task Force 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power