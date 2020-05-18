COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. condemns WHO for excluding Taiwan

By Nike Ching
May 18, 2020 03:48 PM
In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan…
FILE - In this image made from video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, May 6, 2020. Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly harms the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States is strongly condemning Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).  

WHA began its annual meeting Monday, which took place virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan said it did not receive an invitation to participate as an observer despite strong efforts and “an unprecedented level of international support.” 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Taiwan’s exclusion in a statement, saying WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had “every legal power and precedent” to include Taiwan, but did not, under pressure from China. 

“The Director-General’s lack of independence deprives the Assembly of Taiwan's renowned scientific expertise on pandemic disease, and further damages the WHO’s credibility and effectiveness at a time when the world needs it the most,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday. 

The condemnation comes at a time when the U.S. is suspending funding to the WHO and calling for the agency’s reform.   

The U.S. contends WHO failed at its “core mission” of information-sharing and its “basic duty” to investigate early reports of the coronavirus. Washington has also called out what it says is China’s oversized influence on the WHO amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus travel around Taipei, Taiwan, May 18, 2020.

Senior U.S. officials have said the type of reforms that Washington wants the WHO to enact should include supporting Taiwan’s participation.   

“The status quo is intolerable. WHO must change, and it must become far more transparent and far more accountable,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in his remarks to WHA plenary on Monday.   

“It is also critical that Taiwan participates as an observer at the WHA, to bring the helpful perspective regarding their effective and exemplary response,” Azar added. “WHO barred Taiwan from participation in 2016 just a few months after Taiwan’s free and fair elections. The health of 23 million Taiwanese people should never be sacrificed to send a political message.” 

Taiwan has mounted one of the world’s most successful efforts to contain the pandemic to date, despite its close proximity to the original outbreak in Wuhan, China.  

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed “deep regret and strong dissatisfaction that the World Health Organization Secretariat has yielded to pressure from the Chinese government and continues to disregard the right to health of the 23 million people of Taiwan.” 

In a joint letter to the WHO director-general, the U.S., Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand said WHO's exclusion of Taiwan has created a serious public health concern during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Delegates from Taiwan had attended the World Health Assembly as non-voting observers from 2009 to 2016. China has since blocked Taiwanese representation at the event after the self-ruled democracy elected Tsai Ing-wen, a China skeptic, as Taiwan's president in 2016 and she won re-election in 2020. 

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but Tsai rejects the Beijing government’s condition for dialogue that both sides belong under one flag. The two sides have been separately ruled since the 1940s.  

China's reaction

In Beijing, Chinese officials are denouncing Washington’s allegation that China is hiding key information on the coronavirus and the U.S. call for China to allow international scientists access to the Wuhan Virology lab and other facilities that may have played a role in igniting the pandemic.   

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian fired sharp words Monday at Pompeo, who has consistently been critical of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.   

“This U.S. politician has been a lying blabbermouth. It's a waste of time to comment on his fabrications,” said Zhao of the U.S. secretary of state. 

 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Leader Calls for Global Solidarity Behind WHO-led Anti-COVID Campaign
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opens two-day virtual WHO World Health Assembly
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 12:50
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
VOA News on China
Taiwan Dispute Spotlights Political Challenges Ahead of WHO Meeting
A global pandemic, a US-China standoff, and the international health organization is in the middle of it
Default Author Profile
By Tina Chung
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 17:14
FILE - Honor guards lower a Taiwanese flag at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Classroom Incident Deepens Tensions Between China, Taiwan
Professor was ordered to apologize after offending mainland student with reference to ‘Republic of China’
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 14:00
A medical staff member works on setting up an isolation room at a coronavirus quarantine ward at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Shortfalls Risk Yemen COVID-19 Response  
The UN said it will have to start shuttering 31 of 41 programs in the war torn country due to cash problems, just as COVID-19 is starting to spread 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 15:01
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Senegal’s Opening Mosques During Pandemic Divides Muslim Community

Arts & Culture

Michelle Obama Joined by Barack for Online Reading Series

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala…
COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. condemns WHO for excluding Taiwan

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Leaders Urge Unity, Solidarity to Defeat COVID-19 Pandemic

A banner is pictured at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the World Health Assembly (WHA)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic Risks Widening EU Splits 

La Fontana church, in Milan, Italy