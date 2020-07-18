COVID-19 Pandemic

US Continues to Set Daily COVID-19 Infection Records

By VOA News
July 18, 2020 03:31 PM
A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social…
A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social distancing, July 17, 2020, in Somerville, Mass.

The United States, the world leader in COVID-19 infections and deaths, continues to set new daily records for coronavirus infections.

U.S. states reported more than 76,400 cases Friday, the second time reported infections for a single day exceeded 70,000 and the 11th time in the past month a single-day record had been set.

The U.S. has more than 3.67 million of the world’s 14.1 million COVID-19 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics, largely because of surges in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

The surges come as the U.S. lacks a clear national plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus and no requirement for people to wear protective masks in public.

“I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that,” President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that is scheduled to air Sunday.

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Saturday for an end to worldwide inequalities that triggered recent anti-racism protests and have been further exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been likened to an X-ray, revealing the fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” Guterres said at an event in Johannesburg marking what would have been former South African President Nelson Mandela’s 102nd birthday.

Stunning statistic on wealth

To help make his point, Guterres said the world’s 26 richest people have as much wealth as half the world’s population. He accused developed countries of investing in their own survival and said they had “failed to deliver the support needed to help the developing world through these dangerous times.”

Brazil follows the U.S. with 2 million cases and India comes in third with 1 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins statistics.

Brazilian health experts blame their federal government for the country’s large number of cases.

“The virus would have been difficult to stop anyway. But this milestone of 2 million cases, which is very underestimated, shows this could have been different,” said Dr. Adriano Massuda, a health care professor at Sao Paulo’s Getulio Vargas Foundation University. “There’s no national strategy for testing, no measures from the top ... too little effort to improve basic care so we find serious cases before they become too serious, no tracking.”

Health workers take residents' blood samples at a testing site for COVID-19 amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 17, 2020. The federal health ministry said the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of infection.

Although the number of cases appears to be ebbing in some of the larger Brazilian cities, the disease is now starting to hit places that had been spared.

The World Health Organization said Friday that Brazil was "still in the middle of this fight."

EU session

In Europe, leaders gathered in Brussels on Saturday, the last day of a two-day meeting to negotiate the terms of an $855 billion economic rescue plan. As of Saturday afternoon, there was no sign a deal was imminent. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said EU leaders’ views on the stimulus plan remained "diametrically different" after Friday’s talks.

In Spain, officials asked residents of Barcelona to stay at home as much as possible to stop the spread of the virus.

Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown in an attempt to lower infection rates.

FILE - A pharmacy tech pours out pills of hydroxychloroquine at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, May 20, 2020.

Another trial of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has proved it to be ineffective as an early treatment for mild cases of COVID-19, researchers at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine concluded.

“There is not convincing evidence that hydroxychloroquine can either prevent COVID-19 after exposure or reduce illness severity after developing early symptoms,” said Caleb Skipper, lead author of the study. “While disappointing, these results are consistent with an emerging body of literature that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t convey a substantial clinical benefit in people diagnosed with COVID-19, despite its activity against the coronavirus in a test tube.”

Trump had promoted hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment early in the pandemic and said he took the drug himself. He has tested negative for the coronavirus.

After initially approving it as an emergency treatment, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reversed itself once doctors warned of potentially deadly side effects.

Related Stories

Residents wait in line at a "community pot," in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday June 17, 2020. For…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19-Related Hunger, Disease Stalk World’s Poorest
Number of hungry people could increase from current 149 million to 270 million before year's end without international support
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 15:04
Katungo Methya, 53, who volunteers for the Red Cross educating the public about epidemics, talks about coronavirus prevention in Beni, eastern Congo, April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 and Funding Shortfall Hamper Ebola Operation in DR Congo’s Equateur Province
Despite challenges, vaccination program reaches thousands
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 07:53
People are seen outside of Flinders Street Station amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, July 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Battles New COVID-19 Outbreak
Australia has recorded more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections. 116 people have died
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 07:16
Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Argentine president says between July 18 and August 2 the country will be trying to return to normal life
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 00:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Continues to Set Daily COVID-19 Infection Records

A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19-Related Hunger, Disease Stalk World’s Poorest

Residents wait in line at a "community pot," in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday June 17, 2020. For…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brussels Summit Struggles as EU Leaders Haggle Over Pandemic Recovery Plan

European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor A. Merkel, French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Is Emerging in New Hotspots as India Races Past 1 Million Mark

The pandemic started raging in India after cities opened for business in June following a long shutdown. (Photo: Anjana Pasricha/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Calls for Global ‘New Social Contract’

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power