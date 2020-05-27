COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 100,000

By VOA News
Updated May 27, 2020 10:01 PM
Registered nurse Stephanie Mundo draws blood during a COVID-19 antibody test at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14…
FILE - Registered nurse Stephanie Mundo draws blood during a COVID-19 antibody test at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.

It’s a milestone that was inevitable but still difficult to accept – the coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed over the 100,000 mark Wednesday. 

That count is by far the world’s highest number of fatalities from the pandemic, far outpacing the United Kingdom, which has the second-highest number at 37,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

The United States also has 1.6 million of the more than 5.6 million COVID-19 cases worldwide.

It is unclear why the United States has so many cases, but critics point at what they say is a shortage of tests and medical supplies, and a failure to heed the social distancing recommendations of health experts.  

President Donald Trump is defending himself against critics who blame the huge number of cases and deaths on what they call his tepid response early on, saying the number of cases in the U.S. would be much higher if he had failed to act when he did.   

He also accuses his critics of deliberately spreading disinformation about him. 

Vaccinations not assured

With multiple countries and medical researchers working on a COVID-19 vaccine, a new Associated Press survey shows that only about half of all Americans say they would get vaccinated to protect against the virus. 

The poll shows that 40% of those who say they would not get vaccinated believe they would get coronavirus from an inoculation – something doctors say cannot happen. 

“There's still a large amount of uncertainty around taking the vaccine,” said Caitlin Oppenheimer of the University of Chicago, which participated in the survey. “There is a lot of opportunity to communicate with Americans about the value and the safety of a vaccine.” 

Trump has said he would like to see 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine stockpiled by January. The AP survey says only 20% of Americans think something will be ready by the end of the year.  

But some experts have said that even if there is a vaccine, they believe the coronavirus is here to stay and, like such viruses as measles, HIV, and chickenpox, it will never be totally eradicated.  

 

