COVID-19 Pandemic

US Coronavirus Infections Top 14 Million

By VOA News
December 04, 2020 09:20 AM
FILE - Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
FILE - Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles.

More than 14 million people in the U.S. have been infected and more than 275,000 have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days when he assumes office January 20.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said, “On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in coronavirus cases that have surged to record numbers in recent days with a corresponding rise in daily death tolls.

President-elect Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at…
Among First Acts, Biden to Call for 100 Days of Mask-Wearing
That's made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest tools to manage a pandemic which has killed more than 275,000 Americans

California Governor Gavin Newsom says his state will begin imposing regional stay-at-home orders for its residents.   The orders will begin when intensive care units in hospitals within the state’s five regions reach more than 85% capacity, something that has not happened yet, but is expected to occur soon.   
 

US COVID-19 Cases by County

South Korea case spike

In South Korea, a spike in COVID-19 cases has public health officials urging people forego in-person Christmas and New Year’s festivities, making them online celebrations instead.  

South Korea reported 629 new coronavirus cases Friday, a nine-month high in a country that for months has been a model of virus containment.

"It's been 10 days since we upgraded the social distancing rules ... in the Seoul metropolitan area, but the transmission still seems to be uncontainable," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 463 of the new infections were from Seoul and its surrounding areas.
 
"Please hold online celebrations especially for Christmas, religious events and New Year sunrise festivals if possible, and we urge you to not host any parties or events at hotels," a health ministry official said.  

Italy limits travel

Italy’s prime minister signed an order Thursday limiting travel within the country from the Christmas holiday period until January 6.  Allowances will be made for work as well as health and emergency reasons.  
 
Italy recorded 23,255 new COVID cases Thursday and 933 deaths.  
 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 20, 2009, a sign marks the entrance to IBM Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, New York…
In this file photo taken on March 20, 2009, a sign marks the entrance to IBM Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, New York.

Beware of hackers

As the U.S. prepares plans to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine, officials warned Thursday that hackers are targeting companies essential to its rollout.  
 
In a blog post released Thursday, IBM said it has uncovered a phishing plot targeting “organizations associated with a COVID-19 cold chain,” referring to the chain of people and businesses responsible for storing the vaccine at the necessary cold temperatures.

Related Stories

Nine years old boys Tom, left, and Patrizio wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they show a musical…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Older Children Should Wear Face Masks to Slow Coronavirus Spread
Younger children should wear masks in some situations, WHO and UNICEF say
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 10:58 PM
People wait for a bus at Gronland district in Oslo, Norway, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
COVID-19 Pandemic
Norway Makes First Face Mask Recommendation Since Pandemic Began
Health officials want people wearing face coverings while on public transportation in and around the capital, Oslo
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:17 PM
LaToya Booker cleans a transparent barrier between visitors for Santa at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 10…
Economy & Business
Here Comes Santa Claus — With Face Masks and Plexiglass  
Mall owners are doing all they can to keep Santa safe, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 09:01 AM
Sanitizing Face Masks and Creating Reusable N95 Options
00:03:14
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sanitizing Face Masks and Creating Reusable N95 Options
US universities look for options to extend life of face masks, shields
Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By Elizabeth Lee
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
US Politics

Among First Acts, Biden to Call for 100 Days of Mask-Wearing

President-elect Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite Pandemic, Americans Couldn’t Resist Thanksgiving Travel

FILE - Air travelers line up to go through a a security checkpoint at Salt Lake City, Utah.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Operations, IBM Warns 

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist Babu Paramban check on a COVID-19…
Economy & Business

Warner Bros. to Stream All 2021 Movies

FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sweden Closes High Schools Until Early January to Stem COVID-19 Infections

A commuter wearing a protective face mask waits for the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020, during the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power