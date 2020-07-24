COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID-19 Expert Advises States to Pause Reopening Plans

By VOA News
July 24, 2020 04:37 PM
People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the…
People relax at the ocean in Huntington Beach, California, July 23, 2020.

The top U.S. infectious-disease expert called on U.S. states with a resurgence of COVID-19 infections to pause their reopening plans to prevent the further spread of the ailment caused by the novel coronavirus. 

In an interview Friday with The Washington Post, Dr. Anthony Fauci said states may not necessarily have to go all the way back to a complete shutdown but added, “You certainly have to call a pause and maybe even a backing up a bit.”  

Fauci also said that for the other states, “Please take a look at the example of what happens when you open in a way that might be too quickly.” He said, “Everybody should be trying to reopen America again,” but that it should be done in accordance with set guidelines. 

FILE - Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 30, 2020.

Fauci also said during the interview that he and his family have been receiving death threats and have a security detail assigned to protect them. 

Fauci’s comments came one day after COVID-19 infections in the United States exceeded 4 million, with more than 500 deaths reported in California, Florida and Texas, all of which are grappling with sharp increases in infections. The U.S. continues to lead the world in COVID infections, followed by Brazil with more than 2 million and India with more than 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases around the world. There are more than 15.5 million global COVID-19 infections, according to Johns Hopkins, and more than 634,000 deaths. 

Unemployment

As the surge in new U.S. coronavirus infections forced many businesses to close or cut back, there was also a sharp rise in the number of  U.S. workers who applied for jobless benefits last week. The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 1.4 million workers filed for unemployment benefits, ending 15 consecutive weeks of declines in new filings. 

The unemployment figures were released as Republican lawmakers struggled to find consensus on a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, including how to extend jobless benefits. The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a $3.5 trillion rescue bill more than two months ago and is calling for much more funding to assist state and local governments staggering under pandemic-related shortfalls as tax and fee revenues fall.  

Global numbers

The pandemic continues to escalate throughout the world, with surges in Melbourne, Australia, as well as Brazil, India, Hong Kong and Spain. 

Hong Kong is experiencing its largest outbreak since December, prompting the territory to impose new lockdown measures. 

Hundreds of thousands of people in Spain are again on lockdown after a fourfold surge in infections. 

A health care worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a boy for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, July 24, 2020.

On Friday, India reported its largest one-day surge of cases in a 24-hour period – 49,310 cases with 740 deaths. 

The head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says he expects the coronavirus will have a huge impact on migration for years to come. 

Jagan Chapagain told the French news agency AFP that “people will feel compelled to move” when borders open because of lost livelihoods and food insecurity.  

The pandemic has affected the way the U.S. Congress is paying its respects to Representative John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died a week ago. A small, invitation-only ceremony will be held in the Capitol Rotunda in the coming days. Under normal circumstances, the public would be able to pass by his coffin in the Rotunda, but because of coronavirus concerns, his body will be taken to the east front of the Capitol for public viewing, keeping people outside the building.  

Wayne Lee contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Passengers with protection gear walk past the flight board at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic
IFRC: COVID Could Affect Migration Patterns For Years
IFRC official: ‘People will feel compelled to move’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 05:52
FILE PHOTO: EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US COVID-19 Infections Top 4 Million
More than 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities recorded for second straight day     
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 11:18
Passengers wearing protective face masks pass through the automated entranceway at a station amid the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tokyo Sets Record for New Daily COVID-19 Cases
Governor says city also conducted record number of tests
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:28
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID-19 Expert Advises States to Pause Reopening Plans

People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the…
USA

Extra US Unemployment Aid Expires as Virus Threatens New States

Motorists take part in a caravan protest in front of Senator John Kennedy's office at the Hale Boggs Federal Building
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Do Cat Owners Have More Immunity to COVID-19?

FILE - In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, the owner of a cat cafe checks the temperature of one of her cats in Bangkok,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Advises Citizens Not to Travel to Catalonia

FILE PHOTO: People sit at a bar near Barceloneta beach, after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Claims Lives of 13 Nuns in Michigan Convent

A sign marks Arcola Street in Precinct 25A, where the vote was split 358/358 between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power