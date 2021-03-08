COVID-19 Pandemic

US Denounces Russian 'Disinformation' Over COVID-19 Vaccines

By Agence France-Presse
March 08, 2021 11:36 PM
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination…
FILE - A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a vaccination center in St. Petersburg, Russia. Feb. 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The United States denounced Monday what it called a Russian disinformation campaign against U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccines, saying Moscow was putting lives at risk. 

The Global Engagement Center, an arm of the State Department whose activities include monitoring foreign propaganda, said that Russian intelligence was behind four online platforms involved in a campaign. 

The sites have "included disinformation about two of the vaccines that have now been approved by the FDA in this country," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, referring to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

"It is very clear that Russia is up to its old tricks, and in doing so is potentially putting people at risk by spreading disinformation about vaccines that we know to be saving lives every day," Price said.

FILE PHOTO: a medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 2, 2021.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Global Engagement Center's findings, which said that the websites played up risks of the U.S.-made Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in an apparent bid to boost Russia's homegrown Sputnik V. 

In an assessment provided last year to AFP, the Global Engagement Center said that thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have run a coordinated campaign to undermine official narratives on COVID-19 including by spreading allegations of U.S. involvement. 

The center found that China briefly made a similar effort but ultimately decided it made more traction by highlighting Beijing's own efforts. 

U.S. intelligence has long suspected Russia in disinformation campaigns on health, including spreading the myth in the 1980s that U.S. scientists created the HIV virus that causes AIDS. 

Related Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
The Infodemic: Biden Criticism of Trump Administration Vaccine Contracts 'Mostly False'
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 02:32 PM
Dr Sharon Raymond with one of the London Taxi cabs being used as a Vaxi Taxi during the pilot project of pop up vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic
'Vaxi Taxi' Targets Vaccine Anxiety as UK Minority Uptake Lags 
It's just one initiative doctors and community organizers are promoting as they try to make sure everyone gets inoculated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 06:56 PM
A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated…
The Infodemic: Johnson and Johnson Did Update on Volunteer Who Fell Ill During Vaccine Trial
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 03:45 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Denounces Russian 'Disinformation' Over COVID-19 Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Eases Restrictions for Vaccinated People

FILE PHOTO: People arrive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

A medical worker injects the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy March 8,…
Europe

Britain’s Johnson Calls School Reopenings ‘First Step’ in ‘Roadmap to Freedom’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in London, March 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Sudan Introduces Fines for Not Wearing Masks, Social Distancing

A suspected the COVID-19 coronavirus patient's temperature is measured as he is admitted at the isolation ward of Ministry of…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power