COVID-19 Pandemic

US Drug Oversight Agency Issues New Guidelines on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval  

By VOA News
October 07, 2020 07:43 AM
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration
FILE - A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Vaccine COVID-19' sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a set of strict new guidelines for emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of strong objections from the Trump administration.   

The guidance released Tuesday by the FDA requires pharmaceutical companies to observe participants in late-stage clinical trials for at least two months after they receive a second and final dose of an experimental vaccine.   
 
The new rules were included in a document prepared for a meeting later this month with the FDA’s vaccine advisory board, which will discuss requirements for either emergency use authorization or the full licensing of a potential vaccine.   

The publication of the rules comes a day after several U.S. news outlets reported that the White House had rejected the proposals.  The strict guidelines mean a possible COVID-19 vaccine will not be ready before the November 3 presidential election, undercutting predictions made by President Donald Trump.   

The FDA and other federal scientific and regulatory agencies have seen their credibility diminished by constant administration efforts to revise their reports and guidelines to maintain Trump’s more optimistic views about the nature of the pandemic. 

“Being open and clear about the circumstances under which the issuance of an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine would be appropriate and is critical to building public confidence and ensuring the use of COVID-19 vaccines once available,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division responsible for approving vaccines, said in a statement. 

President Trump, who is recovering from a COVID-19 infection that led to a three-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center until Monday, lashed out at the new guidelines late Tuesday night on Twitter.  “New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!” the president wrote, tagging FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. 

The U.S. leads the world with 7.5 million total COVID-19 cases, including nearly 211,000 deaths. Several states are experiencing a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases after weeks of steady declines.   

The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe division says that region is falling prey to coronavirus “fatigue” just as many countries are battling a sudden resurgence of the disease.   

Dr. Hans Kluge said Tuesday the level of fatigue was as high as 60% in some countries, acknowledging that such high levels are to be expected after citizens have made “huge sacrifices.” 

Dr. Kluge said leaders across the continent must look beyond biomedical science to “reinvigorate and revive efforts” among the public “to tackle the evolving COVID-19 challenges that we face.” He urged them to interact with citizens to understand their needs and behaviors, and develop innovative strategies to keep them involved in the fight against the pandemic. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - This March 30, 2020, photo provided by the Illinois Air National Guard shows members of the Guard assembling medical equipment in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Chicago.
The Infodemic: US Military Won't Forcibly Administer Vaccines
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 07:17 PM
FILE - Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.
USA
FDA Discloses Vaccine Guidelines Blocked by White House
The FDA says vaccine makers should follow trial participants for at least two months to rule out safety issues before seeking emergency approval
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 05:15 PM
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Chief: $35B Needed to Expand Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
As deaths from the coronavirus surpass one million worldwide, Antonio Guterres says financial support will enable scaled up efforts to curb pandemic, including equitable vaccine distribution
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 03:23 PM
Ana Farfan reacts to getting an influenza vaccine shot at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020…
The Infodemic: Influenza Vaccine Fluzone Isn't More Deadly Than Covid-19
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
2020 USA Votes

White House COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Spotlight on VP Candidates

Stand-ins for the candidates sit between freshly installed protective plexiglass panels put in place as a coronavirus disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Forces Closure of Australia’s Beaches in Sydney

A sign tells surfers to leave once they have finished surfing at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rapid COVID-19 Tests Offer New Tools To Slow Pandemic

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, teachers and auxiliary staff take COVID-19 tests in Madrid, Spain…
USA

Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive for COVID

From left, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller,…
VOA News on China

Facing Criticism Over COVID-19 and Xinjiang, Chinese Leader Talks Up Archaeology

In a Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 photo, visitors look over some of the Terracotta Army soldiers on exhibit at the Virginia Museum of…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power