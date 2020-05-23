COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Exempt Foreign Athletes from Coronavirus-Related Entry Bans

By Reuters
May 23, 2020 02:43 AM
A person on a bike rides past a large banner hanging outside American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and the…
FILE - A cyclist passes past the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, in Dallas, Texas, April 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Friday.

"In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work," Wolf said in a statement issued by the department announcing he had signed an order for the exemption.

President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to reopen the U.S. economy after drastic measures to combat the pandemic this year put tens of millions of people out of work.

Major U.S. professional sports were shut down as part of the effort to tackle COVID-19, the respiratory disease cause by the coronavirus which has killed more than 96,000 people in the United States and infected more than 1.6 million.

In its response to the epidemic, the Trump administration has also imposed bans on entry of travelers from China, where the epidemic started, as well as Iran and much of Europe.

Besides the athletes, the exemption applies to the sporting leagues' essential staff, spouses and dependents, the statement said.

The sports covered by the exemption include Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the Professional Golfers' Association Tour, the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, the National Hockey League, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the Women's Tennis Association. 

Related Stories

A medical worker in protective suit conducts nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Early COVID-19 Vaccine Data Positive, but 'Unimpressive'
Vaccine triggers a moderate immune response but has safety issues
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 18:32
COVID-19 Pandemic
Leisure Travel to Be Slowest to Return Post COVID-19 
Travel experts say people will have to get used to a new normal  
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 17:39
A health worker injects a man with Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO, Other Groups Say COVID-19 Restrictions Put Vaccine Programs at Risk 
WHO warns there could be a huge increase in preventable diseases, such as measles and polio, as the coronavirus pandemic affects vaccination programs for nearly 80 million children across the globe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:42
Servicemen of Belarus Ministry of Defence wearing protective gear disinfect a local hospital in the town of Zaslavl, outside…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Belarus' Defiant Attitude Toward COVID-19
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:06
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Exempt Foreign Athletes from Coronavirus-Related Entry Bans

A person on a bike rides past a large banner hanging outside American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Drives Healthcare Tech Innovation in Ghana  

Julian Bennett, an engineer (R) and Selorm Yaw Agbo, a Biomedical Engineer (L), puts together a part of a prototype of the low…
Economy & Business

Hertz Files for US Bankruptcy Protection as Car Rentals Evaporate in Pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France
Student Union

Southeastern Conference to Allow Football Workouts on Campuses Beginning June 8

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks in Nashville, Tenn…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Early COVID-19 Vaccine Data Positive, but 'Unimpressive'

A medical worker in protective suit conducts nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, the…