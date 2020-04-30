COVID-19 Pandemic

US Federal Coronavirus Guidelines ‘Fading Out’ as Focus Turns to Reopening

By VOA News
April 30, 2020 02:52 AM
People ride bicycle in New York's Times Square, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. President…
People ride bicycles in New York's Times Square on April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration is not planning to extend federal coronavirus social distancing guidelines that expire Thursday, instead focusing on working with states to reopen the country.

Individual state governors are deciding when and at what pace to relax restrictions on non-essential businesses and group gatherings and calls for people to stay home.

Trump said Wednesday that the federal guidelines first issued in mid-March will be “fading out,” while his administration consults with governors on their plans.

Health officials have cautioned about moving too quickly toward Trump’s desired “return to normal,” saying that doing so risks new waves of infections.

Many states are either already starting to allow more businesses to operate with social distancing guidelines such as extra space between restaurant tables, while others have announced plans to begin easing lockdown orders in the coming weeks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to order his state’s beaches and parks to close on Friday after tens of thousands of people defied stay-at-home orders last weekend.

Newsom has said he will only consider relaxing statewide restrictions when a number of milestones are met, such as declining case numbers for two weeks and the widespread availability of testing so officials can quickly isolate the infected and test those who have been in close contact.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that the city is expanding its testing sites to welcome anyone who wants a test.

"If you think you might have COVID-19, want the reassurance that you don't, you've been around people that you have seen with symptoms, get a test. We can do it,” Garcetti said.

Trouble in Syria

Discussions about relaxing lockdown orders are taking place in many other countries, including Japan, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday his government is consulting experts about whether to extend a state of emergency that is set to expire next week.

Japan has about 14,000 confirmed cases, and Abe said the situation remains “severe.”

Finland is the latest European country to announce plans to reopen schools.  Beginning May 14, students will return with new rules that include fewer students in a classroom and avoiding groups in communal areas.

While parts of the world focus on emerging from the worst of their coronavirus outbreaks, there remains great concern about parts of the world that are just beginning to see worse effects, especially those already hampered by conflict.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council there are 44 confirmed cases and four deaths in Syria, a country he said cannot be expected “to cope with a crisis that is challenging even the wealthiest nations.”

In Yemen, health officials reported the country’s first two coronavirus deaths as well as a cluster of new cases in the southern port city of Aden that has been a focal point in a five-year civil war.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stood at 3.2 million Thursday with more than 227,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. 

Related Stories

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Groups Sow Doubt About COVID Vaccine Before One Even Exists 
In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:55
The dome of the US Capitol building is seen behind a row of US flags on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. - The global…
US Politics
COVID Watchdogs Struggle to Get Up and Running
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Congress has approved four emergency relief packages worth more than $2 trillion
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 20:31
‘You Didn't See the Boy You Were Looking For,’ a Husband Grieves for his Wife Lost after Childbirth to Coronavirus
COVID-19 Pandemic
Husband Grieves for Wife He Lost to COVID After She Gave Birth
The woman never got to see her newborn baby boy
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 19:00
Bianca Jimenez, 19, center, is offered a prayer by a spiritual care work alongside her mother Dawn, left, and father Franklin,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Poll: Cost Makes Nearly 1 in 10 Leery of Seeking COVID Care 
The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey out Tuesday finds that 9% of those age 18 and over would avoid seeking treatment because of concerns about the cost of care, even if they thought they were infected with the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 09:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Federal Coronavirus Guidelines ‘Fading Out’ as Focus Turns to Reopening

People ride bicycle in New York's Times Square, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. President…
Economy & Business

Chinese Manufacturing Activity Drops Slightly in April

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows Air China planes parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport. - China…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Defunding of WHO Could Lead to Increase in Disabilities, Experts Say

A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child at a school in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Pakistan government…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chile Set to Reopen Malls as It Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Hernaldo Gutierrez, wearing a protective face mask, waits in line to receive free fruits and vegetables from produce vendors…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hopes of Coronavirus Remedies Grow While Shutdowns Fade

Lab technicians load vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug Remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, March 18, 2020.