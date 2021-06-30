COVID-19 Pandemic

US Head Start Programs Allocated $1B in COVID-19 Relief Money

By VOA News
June 30, 2021 02:03 PM
Xavier Becerra testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be secretary of Health and Human…
FILE - Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will use $1 billion in COVID-19 relief money to fund Head Start programs, which provide education, health and nutritional services to more than 1 million low-income children.

The funds, which come from the American Rescue Plan Act, “will help more than 1,500 local Head Start programs build back to fully operational, in-person comprehensive services this fall,” according to a Department of Health and Human Services press release.

The money will also promote vaccinations for Head Start workers and their families.

“This is a critical investment to support our children’s health and well-being in communities nationwide,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra in a statement. "These funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will reach more eligible families, provide more comprehensive services, and support Head Start facilities as they begin providing in-person services again.”   

This report includes information from The Associated Press.

Related Stories

FILE - A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN: COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Global Education Crisis
The United Nations calls on governments worldwide to prioritize education, warning the COVID-19 pandemic is putting the future of a whole generation of children at risk of being left behind
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 02:44 PM
Education and Parenting during Covid-19
00:21:59
Archive
Education and Parenting during Covid-19
VOA Connect Episode 178 - With the school year coming to an end in the U.S., we look back at how families navigated online learning and parents’ efforts to find the best balance for their children’s education and emotional well-being (previously aired material).   Reporter/Camera: Lisa Vohra
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Vohra
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 03:12 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Head Start Programs Allocated $1B in COVID-19 Relief Money

Xavier Becerra testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be secretary of Health and Human…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bangladesh to Lock Down as COVID-19 Cases Surge

People crowd a ferry terminal to leave the city ahead of a lockdown set to start on July 1, at the Shimulia ferry terminal in Munshiganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Locks Down Fourth City Amid Clash Over COVID Vaccine Eligibility

A street is seen in Brisbane's central business district on June 30, 2021, as the city falls quiet from a lockdown with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sinovac Vaccine Falls Short of Expectations, But Options Limited

A worker unwraps containers carrying a batch of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
USA

US Supreme Court Maintains CDC's Pandemic-related Residential Eviction Ban

Cristina Livingston recounts the problems she has had in her apartment including a leaking ceiling and mold, Friday, June 18,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power