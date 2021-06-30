US Head Start Programs Allocated $1B in COVID-19 Relief Money

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will use $1 billion in COVID-19 relief money to fund Head Start programs, which provide education, health and nutritional services to more than 1 million low-income children.

The funds, which come from the American Rescue Plan Act, “will help more than 1,500 local Head Start programs build back to fully operational, in-person comprehensive services this fall,” according to a Department of Health and Human Services press release.

The money will also promote vaccinations for Head Start workers and their families.

“This is a critical investment to support our children’s health and well-being in communities nationwide,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra in a statement. "These funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will reach more eligible families, provide more comprehensive services, and support Head Start facilities as they begin providing in-person services again.”

