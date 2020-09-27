COVID-19 Pandemic

US, India Report High Number of New COVID-19 Cases

By VOA News
September 27, 2020 03:58 AM
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 test in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The nation…
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, Sept. 26, 2020.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has reported large jumps in new COVID-19 cases in India and the U.S.

Johns Hopkins said late Saturday that India had 86,054 new infections in the previous 24 hours, while the U.S. reported 55,054.

In the U.S., the coronavirus has reached the country’s so-called “heartland,” an area in the middle of the country that seemed to be impervious to the virus when the country’s Northeastern, Southern, and Western states were stricken earlier this year. North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin have been hit hard by the outbreak.

Europe is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections, leading some governments across the continent to reimpose restrictions on residents and businesses.

In France, the head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors said a “second wave” of COVID cases “is arriving faster than we thought.”

Patrick Bouet told Journal du Dimanche that “if nothing changes, France will face a widespread outbreak across its whole territory, for several long autumn and winter months” and the health system would crumble under the demands.

On Saturday, France said it had recorded more than 14,000 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Dutch Prime Minister Make Rutte called the wave of infections in his country “very worrisome and will force us to take extra measures.”

The Czech Republic also will face new measures, Health Minister Roman Prymula said Friday, without specifying exactly what limits will be in place.

In Spain, local Madrid authorities and the national government are clashing over the extent of the steps needed to control the outbreak of new infections in the capital region.

Unmasked demonstrators took to London’s streets Saturday to protest new lockdown measures. Police broke up the demonstration and at least 16 people were arrested.

There are nearly 33 million global COVID-19 cases.

The U.S. has more than 7 million cases, followed by India with nearly 6 million, and Brazil with almost 5 million.  

Related Stories

A street ranger and a police community support officer patrol Northumberland Street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tiny Airborne Particles May Pose a Big Coronavirus Problem
Recommendation to stay at least 6 feet apart is based on the idea that larger particles fall to the ground before they can travel very far, but some scientists are now focusing on tinier particles, the ones that spread more like cigarette smoke
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/26/2020 - 06:52 PM
Carnival parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Delays Rio de Janeiro’s Annual Carnival Parade
Coronavirus fears delay world-famous spectacle for first time in a century
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 03:13 AM
Sniffer dog K'ssi at the Helsinki airport in Vantaa, Finland, Wednesday Sept. 22, 2020. Finland has deployed coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Helsinki: Coronavirus-sniffing Dogs Could Provide Safer Travel
Researchers who launched the pilot program say the dogs have nearly 100% accuracy in detecting the virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 03:11 PM
Coronavirus Upends Millennial Dreams of Moving Away for College
00:03:03
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Upends Millennial Dreams of Moving Away for College
In the United States one of the biggest changes for young people has been the shutdowns affecting colleges and universities
Default Author Profile
By Karina Bafradzhian
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 02:16 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Colleges Struggle to Salvage Semester Amid Outbreaks

College students wear masks our of concern for the coronavirus on the Boston College campus, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Indonesians Who Don’t Wear Masks May Face Unusual Penalties

A public order agency officer watches over as men do push ups as a punishment for violating the city regulation requiring…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tiny Airborne Particles May Pose a Big Coronavirus Problem

A street ranger and a police community support officer patrol Northumberland Street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: COVID Global Death Tally Could Reach 2 Million

Cemetery in Indonesia's capital running out of space as coronavirus cases surge
COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Restaurants, Bars Allowed to Return to Full Capacity

Bill Hasselback, the owner of The Leon Pub in Tallahassee, Fla., says bars have been treated unfairly during the coronavirus outbreak.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power