US, India Report High Number of New COVID-19 Cases

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has reported large jumps in new COVID-19 cases in India and the U.S.

Johns Hopkins said late Saturday that India had 86,054 new infections in the previous 24 hours, while the U.S. reported 55,054.

In the U.S., the coronavirus has reached the country’s so-called “heartland,” an area in the middle of the country that seemed to be impervious to the virus when the country’s Northeastern, Southern, and Western states were stricken earlier this year. North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin have been hit hard by the outbreak.

Europe is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections, leading some governments across the continent to reimpose restrictions on residents and businesses.

In France, the head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors said a “second wave” of COVID cases “is arriving faster than we thought.”

Patrick Bouet told Journal du Dimanche that “if nothing changes, France will face a widespread outbreak across its whole territory, for several long autumn and winter months” and the health system would crumble under the demands.

On Saturday, France said it had recorded more than 14,000 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Dutch Prime Minister Make Rutte called the wave of infections in his country “very worrisome and will force us to take extra measures.”

The Czech Republic also will face new measures, Health Minister Roman Prymula said Friday, without specifying exactly what limits will be in place.

In Spain, local Madrid authorities and the national government are clashing over the extent of the steps needed to control the outbreak of new infections in the capital region.

Unmasked demonstrators took to London’s streets Saturday to protest new lockdown measures. Police broke up the demonstration and at least 16 people were arrested.

There are nearly 33 million global COVID-19 cases.

The U.S. has more than 7 million cases, followed by India with nearly 6 million, and Brazil with almost 5 million.