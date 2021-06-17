COVID-19 Pandemic

US Investing Billions in Pills for COVID-19, Other Viruses

By VOA News
June 17, 2021 03:08 PM
COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL PILL lettering, over pills and illustration of Coronavirus provided by US Centers for Disease Control and…
Pills for COVID-19 are already in the developmental stage and could begin to be available by the end of 2021 if clinical trials are successful.

The United States is investing $3.2 billion in the development of antiviral pills for COVID-19 and other viruses that could spark new pandemics.
 
The top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made the announcement Thursday at a White House briefing as part of a new initiative called the Antiviral Program for Pandemics.
 
The program will support research into the development of new drugs to address symptoms caused by the coronavirus and other potentially dangerous viruses.
 
Pills for COVID-19 are already in the developmental stage and could begin to be available by the end of 2021 if clinical trials are successful.  
 
The funding will expedite the trials and bolster support for private sector research, development, and manufacturing.
 
The U.S. previously approved the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19. It has also authorized for emergency use three antibody combinations that help fight the virus. But the drugs must be infused at hospitals or other medical facilities, a logistical issue that has resulted in weak demand.
 
Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Roche have begun testing antiviral medications in pill form.
 

Related Stories

An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021…
The Infodemic: Proteins in Coronavirus Vaccines Don't Damage the Body
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 01:30 PM
FILE - A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo.
Arts & Culture
Pfizer, BioNTech to Donate Coronavirus Vaccine to Olympians
How upcoming Tokyo Summer Games will be held remains uncertain as Japan considers extending a state of emergency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 10:58 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Investing Billions in Pills for COVID-19, Other Viruses

COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL PILL lettering, over pills and illustration of Coronavirus provided by US Centers for Disease Control and…
South & Central Asia

Coronavirus Breaks Out at US Embassy in Afghanistan

FILE - The U.S. embassy building is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 4, 2010.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as Tokyo Olympics Near 

People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in Tokyo, June 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Latinas Left Workforce at Highest Rate, See Slow Recovery

This undated photo provided by Teresa Marez shows her in San Antonio.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Buys Another 200 Million Moderna COVID Vaccines

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power